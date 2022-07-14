Man charged in killings in two Maryland suburbs

Gift Article Share

A 21-year-old man from Baltimore County has been charged in a fatal shooting in District Heights, Md., in June, Prince George’s County police said Thursday, a day after the same suspect was accused of murder in Anne Arundel County. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ja’Quan Green, of Middle River, Md., was arrested July 7 in Upper Marlboro while police were responding to an unrelated 911 call, officials said. During his arrest, police found a gun in his waistband.

Police said ballistics experts subsequently matched the gun to the one used to kill Daniel James Harris of Lanham on June 13 on Forest Park Drive in District Heights. Two others were injured in that shooting.

Police said the two men did not know each other and the motive for the killing is unclear.

Ballistics matching has come under increased scrutiny, and Maryland’s highest court is planning to reconsider its reliability this year.

On Wednesday, Anne Arundel County police accused Green of killing Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, of Odenton, Md., on May 13. Gray was working an overnight shift at the McDonald’s drive-through in Gambrills, Md., when he was killed, his family said in a post raising money for his funeral.

Gray “was a funny and hardworking young man. Famous for bringing smiles to everyone’s faces through effortlessness entertainment and energetic backflips,” the post reads.

