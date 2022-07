A man was killed Thursday evening outside a Domino’s Pizza in Forestville, Md., and police said the shooter still at large.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. One man was found on the sidewalk outside the pizza place, which is in a strip mall at the corner of Marlboro Pike and Donnell Drive. He had multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.