Authorities said the motorcyclist appears to have collided with the police car. A passenger in the police car was hospitalized, with injuries not considered life threatening.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m., a spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police said, at mile marker 6.5 on Maryland 200, also known as the Intercounty Connector.

The collision forced the closure of all lanes in both directions between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove, leading to miles of gridlock and confusion as drivers turned around to try to escape the roadblock.