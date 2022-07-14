D.C. police officer charged with child sex abuse

Gift Article Share

A D.C. police officer on the force for about three years was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of fist-degree child sex abuse, according to a department statement. Authorities identified the officer as Charles Johnson II, 28, of Northwest Washington. He was arrested on a warrant and could make an appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday.

A police department spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said Johnson was suspended in May when detectives began an investigation. He is assigned to the 1st District station, which includes Capitol Hill, the Waterfront, Chinatown and the Navy Yard.

Officials released few details of the case on Thursday, describing the victim only as a juvenile female who he knew. Police said the alleged abuse occurred on multiple occasions between January 2020 and September 2021. Additional information is expected to be released in court documents unsealed at Johnson’s initial court appearance.

It could not be determined whether Johnson has an attorney. A man who answered the phone at Johnson’s residence and said he is related to Johnson said the family had no comment. The man declined to provide his name.

