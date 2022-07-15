Bicyclist killed in District crash, police say

Michael Gordon, 65, of Northwest, was killed when his bicycle struck a dump truck in the Shaw area of Northwest about 2:30 a.m., the police said.

Gordon was riding his bike north on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of Seventh Street NW and the truck was also going north on Seventh, the police said. The truck, with a green light, began a right turn onto Rhode Island, and as the bicyclist entered a crosswalk at the intersection, he struck the passenger side of the truck, police said.