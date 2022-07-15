The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Bicyclist killed in District crash, police say

Man on bike, 65, killed at Shaw intersection, according to police

July 15, 2022 at 11:04 p.m. EDT

A bicyclist was killed early Friday in Northwest Washington in a collision with a truck, the D.C. police said.

Michael Gordon, 65, of Northwest, was killed when his bicycle struck a dump truck in the Shaw area of Northwest about 2:30 a.m., the police said.

Gordon was riding his bike north on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of Seventh Street NW and the truck was also going north on Seventh, the police said. The truck, with a green light, began a right turn onto Rhode Island, and as the bicyclist entered a crosswalk at the intersection, he struck the passenger side of the truck, police said.

He was thrown beneath the truck, and died at the scene, police said.

It was not clear from a police statement whether the crosswalk involved was on Seventh or Rhode Island.

