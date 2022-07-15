Fairfax chief defends officers who pointed gun at youth filming them

Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis on Friday defended his officers who pointed a gun at a youth who was filming them last Saturday, saying they had acted lawfully under the circumstances. At a news conference, the Fairfax County Police Department released officer body-camera footage of the incident, a video of which had circulated on Reddit, as Davis sought to explain the officers’ actions. Davis said the officers drew and pointed their weapons because they were responding to a 911 call about someone with a gun at a restaurant and a possible shooting.

“Our police officers did the right thing. They acted and detained two of the three right off the bat,” Davis said. “We’re fortunate that this didn’t end with anyone hurt or worse.”

“We are troubled and deeply concerned by what appears to be a shift to a more aggressive style of policing in Fairfax County — a style that time and time again, leads to needless deaths,” the organization said.

Police said previously that around 7 p.m. last Saturday, a group of three to four juveniles entered the IHOP on Arlington Boulevard in the Falls Church area; one of them threatened a hostess, police said, and another lifted his shirt and revealed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. The juveniles left, police said, but returned around 11 p.m., trying to get the hostess to come out to the parking lot. At that point, someone called police, authorities said. Davis said that at least one employee at the IHOP seemed to be familiar with some of the juveniles.

At the news conference, Davis read excerpts from the 911 caller, who said three people came into the IHOP and showed a gun. The caller also said that the three people told her to come outside, that she thought someone was shooting and that she heard someone screaming, according to the police account.

When officers arrived, according to the police, the group ran into a nearby parking lot, where officers detained two of them, and another person approached with something in his hands.

Police have said that person matched the description officers had of one of the juveniles involved in the earlier incident, and officers “ordered the subject to the ground at gunpoint.” They said the officers “determined the juvenile was holding a cell phone and filming.” In the video on Reddit, the person filming asks why an officer pointed a gun at him, and the officer responds, “Because you have a weapon.” According to police, officers did not recover a firearm from the scene. The person who posted the video on Reddit did not respond to a message Friday.

“This was a priority response to a 911 call, and adrenaline runs high when you’re dispatched to a 911 gun call,” Davis said. He added, “A viral video that lacks context can make its way around the world twice while the truth is putting its shoes on.”

Davis said the department’s internal affairs bureau is conducting an administrative investigation.

On the body-camera footage, three people, including the one who later recorded officers, can be seen walking around the IHOP. Later, two people can be seen running toward a closed car dealership not far away. Davis said that when officers arrived, they saw three people who matched the description the 911 caller gave of the group.

In the footage, officers stop one person in a parking lot, while several other officers in police cars surround a second person behind the car dealership.

The third person, who officials said separated from the other two and circled back, then walks up with a phone in his hand.

The footage shows the two officers approaching the person recording and ordering him to the ground at gunpoint. After the individual is handcuffed, officers search him but do not find a weapon. One of the officers asks the individual if he has a tattoo.

