DOJ to probe Maryland State Police hiring practices, reports of discrimination

Federal authorities are investigating whether the Maryland Department of State Police hiring and promotional practices has been racially discriminatory against Black troopers, the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland announced Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The civil pattern or practice investigation will be conducted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the superintendent of state police have been “informed” of the investigation and “pledged cooperation,” according to a statement in a news release from Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,” Clarke said. “All communities deserve law enforcement agencies that are built upon principles of fairness and equity.”

Attorneys from the Justice Department’s employment litigation section, which is within its Civil Rights Division, will help with the investigation, alongside the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s newly created Civil Rights Unit.

“This office strives to protect the civil rights of all Marylanders, including the rights of our sworn law enforcement officers,” said Barron, the first Black top prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland.

He said the investigation will further his office’s “mission to restore trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve by ensuring fair employment practices by police departments.”

The news release did not indicate what sparked the investigation from the Justice Department or detail specific allegations.

Maryland State Police and Hogan’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated. David Nakamura contributed to this report.

