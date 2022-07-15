A guide to the Prince George’s sheriff candidates

Gift Article Share

For the first time in more than a decade, the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff will have a new leader. Voters will choose from five candidates in next week’s Democratic primary election on July 19. There are no Republican candidates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sheriff Melvin High, who held the office for 12 years, announced his plans last fall to not seek reelection and will retire at the end of the year. He has endorsed one of his deputies in the race.

The Sheriff’s Office is one of dozens of law enforcement agencies in Prince George’s, including county and municipal police departments, but is the only agency with an elected leader. All other chiefs are appointed.

In Prince George’s, the sheriff is responsible for managing 300 deputies and civilians who execute warrants, carry out evictions, respond to certain domestic violence calls and handle security at the courthouses in Hyattsville and Upper Marlboro.

The Post interviewed all five candidates for sheriff about their vision for the office, their job qualifications, how they’ll interact with the community and what they think of local and statewide efforts to increase transparency and accountability within law enforcement.

John D.B. Carr

Age: 45 | Current job: Assistant sheriff, Bureau of Field Operations Chief, Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff

A Prince George’s County native, Lt. Col. Carr has served for 20 years at the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff. He has worked in nearly “every unit and division,” including supervisory roles in the warrants and fugitive division, domestic violence intervention division and internal affairs division, he said.

“Being in the agency and being in the community, I know what we need to do to increase and to better serve our citizens,” Carr said. “Experience matters.”

Throughout the pandemic, Carr has worked with the Prince George’s County Family Justice Center to help victims of domestic violence with additional resources outside of the Sheriff’s Office’s initial response, he said, and with the Prince George’s County Department of Housing to provide assistance to those facing eviction with the emergency rental assistance program. He hopes to continue these efforts as sheriff by focusing on preventing domestic violence with expanded services, providing community members with mental health resources through partnerships with local agencies, and participating in community outreach to assist youth and seniors. Carr said he will also focus on pursuing warrants for violent offenders in the county through partnering with the Prince George’s County Police Department and municipal agencies to share information.

Carr also wants to create more community programs and events to engage with citizens, including a mentorship program for youth, while working alongside nonprofits and community organizations.

“Everything that we do is for service so the citizens have a right to know exactly what’s going on and what’s happening in that agency,” Carr said of police reform. He said he will ensure the office is “accountable and transparent.”

“That’s why I’m running,” Carr added. “Wanting to be able to provide a better service and reimagine the mind-set of public safety, so if somebody from public safety comes to your home, you’re able to say, ‘Hey, I feel safe. This person is coming here to help me and make the situation better and not make it worse.’ ”

Elliott W. Gibson

Age: 68 | Current job: Chief, Edmonston Police Department

Gibson has worked in law enforcement and public safety in the Washington region for more than 40 years, rising to captain in the D.C. police department before serving as chief of police in District Heights and then Edmonston, both in Prince George’s County.

Throughout his career, Gibson said he has gained management, training and planning experience — including working on developing active shooter protocols and the presidential inaugural security plan.

Gibson said he decided to run because, in his view, other candidates lacked his experience.

“I have qualified myself time and again managing the activities of law enforcement over a long period of time,” he said.

Gibson became chief of the small Edmonston department in 2020, after his contract as police chief for District Heights was not renewed. He was placed on paid administrative leave in District Heights after the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions found some record-keeping issues during an audit. Gibson told The Post those issues were quickly resolved and that the city’s punitive actions were motivated by a personal grievance from the then-mayor.

Gibson’s campaign for sheriff, with the slogan “We Can Do More,” includes plans to involve the office more aggressively in the day-to-day public safety efforts in the county — working closely with the Prince George’s County Police Department and other municipal and state agencies to get “directly involved in violent crime,” host community events and educate residents, Gibson said.

“[The Sheriff’s Office] is standing in the middle … but they’re not directly involved,” Gibson said. “I want to make sure they get directly involved.”

Gibson said if elected he would expand the office’s eviction duties to include information campaigns for renters and landlords about preventing eviction and accessing rental assistance. Gibson also promised to improve recruiting, including prioritizing the recruitment of Latino deputies to reflect the growing Latino population in Prince George’s. He also wants to start a reserve deputy sheriff program.

Dave Grogan

Age: 56 | Current job: Private security contractor for Department of Defense

This is Grogan’s second bid for sheriff, having ran and lost to High in the 2018 primary. He served as an active reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for 25 years as a U.S. Marshal. Grogan retired in 2013 and started a second career in privacy security.

Grogan calls himself a “civil and human rights advocate” and said he has spent his time in law enforcement advocating for police accountability and transparency. That work included joining with other Black employees to sue the U.S. Marshals Service over racial discrimination allegations.

“I’m not afraid to speak the truth and speak the realities,” Grogan said, promising to change the culture of law enforcement within the county by starting “from the top.”

His primary campaign promises include an investment in mental health awareness and psychological screenings for those applying to work as a deputy at the sheriff’s office, as well as additional training.

As a lifelong Prince George’s resident, Grogan said his deep ties in the community could help with recruiting efforts, especially among young people, which is how he got involved in law enforcement while attending Bowie State University as a student.

His leadership approach, he said, is hands-on and active.

“One of the things that we’ve got to do is begin to restore the trust in the community,” he said. “That is going to take being very visible.”

Sylvester E. Jones, Sr.

Age: 62 | Current job: Retired assistant director, U.S. Marshals Service

Jones, a nearly 30-year resident of Prince George’s County and a Chicago native, served in local and federal law enforcement agencies for more than 30 years. He became the first Black law enforcement officer in the U.S. Marshals Service to become internally promoted to a senior executive role, as assistant director of the judicial security division. During his time as a Marshal, he oversaw federal courtroom security, security of judges, witness protection and prisoner programs.

Jones is also a Gulf War combat veteran and served in the U.S. Army Military Police as a lieutenant colonel. After retiring from the Marshals Service, he first ran for Prince George’s County Sheriff in 2014, and then again in 2018, losing twice to incumbent High.

“The county needs innovative, new leadership and a fresh set of well-qualified eyes,” Jones said.

In retirement, Jones has served with community organizations, including as a member of the board of directors for the People for Change Coalition in Largo, helping returning citizens find jobs and hosting forums on anti-bullying and housing issues, he said. If elected, Jones said he will focus on enhancing child safety and school security, developing programs to mitigate domestic violence, prioritizing criminal warrants of violent offenders, holding listening sessions with community members and advocating for quality health care for residents and mental health resources.

Jones said he also wants to fill vacant jobs within the office and believes accountability within law enforcement starts with recruitment, hiring, de-escalation and mental health awareness training, in-service retraining, supervision and discipline.

“I want to be a partner with the citizens, listen to the concerns of the citizens and then work together to resolve issues,” Jones said.

Loralyn Mayo

Age: 50 | Current job: President and CEO, American National Protective Services, LLC

Mayo aims to become the first woman to hold the sheriff’s position in the county.

With more than two decades of law enforcement experience, Mayo has served as a deputy sheriff in Alexandria and with the U.S. Marshals Service. She has also served as a background investigator with government and federal agencies, she said.

Mayo is president and CEO of her own security firm, American National Protective Services in Maryland, which provides various security services including armed and unarmed security, event security, surveillance, consulting and personal bodyguards, according to the firm website.

“I understand that a woman, in fact, is equally equipped to provide superb law enforcement leadership, but having the qualifications to become the sheriff of this great county is what I thrive off of,” Mayo said.

Mayo said her vision for the sheriff’s office includes continued protection of the judicial branch of the county, safety for domestic violence victims, partnering with local law enforcement agencies to end gun violence, being visible in the community and seeing an increase in diversity and more women in leadership in the office.

Her focus areas include creating youth programs and building relationships with seniors, trainings on de-escalation and mental health, and combating recidivism and outstanding warrants.

Mayo said it is important to listen to community members’ needs when it comes to law enforcement reform and through training and education.

“I’m going to change the narrative, and I will make history,” she said.

