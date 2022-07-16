Two dead after shooting in Alexandria, police say

Gift Article Share

A shooting Saturday morning in Alexandria left two people dead, according to police. Police said the shooting took place in the 100 block of Century Drive near Duke Street. Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes said at a news briefing that the first victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person died of their injuries at a hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, the incident began as a burglary just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said calls for possible burglaries and shots fired came from multiple apartments in different buildings. Hayes said the shots fired were in only one location.

Hayes said police are canvassing the area to see if there are other victims. He said that no officer fired a weapon at the scene and that there is no threat to the community.

GiftOutline Gift Article