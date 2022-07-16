Police make arrest in January killing in Northwest Washington

Gift Article Share

D.C. police have made an arrest in a killing that occurred in Northwest Washington in January, the department announced Friday. Police arrested 34-year-old Jose Ramos, of Northwest, in the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz, police said. According to officials, Ramos has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police found Cruz around 12 a.m. Jan. 25 inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue NW. Police said Cruz was unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from injuries consistent with an assault.

According to officials, D.C. Fire and Emergency responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment. Cruz died from his injuries on Jan. 29, police said.

Police first notified the public on Jan. 26 that Cruz had been reported missing the previous day.

Police said an autopsy showed Cruz’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Police said an investigation suggests the incident occurred in a residence in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

