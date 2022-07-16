Police make arrest in January killing in Northwest Washington

D.C. police have made an arrest in a killing that occurred in Northwest Washington in January, the department announced Friday.
According to officials, D.C. Fire and Emergency responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment. Cruz died from his injuries on Jan. 29, police said.
Police first notified the public on Jan. 26 that Cruz had been reported missing the previous day.
Police said an autopsy showed Cruz’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Police said an investigation suggests the incident occurred in a residence in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue NW.