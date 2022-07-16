18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Leesburg

Gift Article Share

A young man was killed in a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Leesburg, police said. Just before 3 a.m., police received reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Edwards Ferry Road NE on the southbound Leesburg bypass. According to police, officers arrived on the scene and found both vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway near the Tractor Supply Co. store.

Police identified George Mwesigwa, 18, as the driver of an SUV involved in the crash. Mwesigwa, of Leesburg, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The other driver, operating a tractor trailer, has been identified as adult male, but police did not share his name. He was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

George’s mother, Lucy Mirembe Mwesigwa, posted about her son’s death on Facebook, which read “WITH DEEP SORROW I JUST LOST THE LOVE OF MY LIFE IN A CAR ACCIDENT THIS MORNING SON I WILL ALAWYS LOVE YOU.”

Lucy Mirembe Mwesigwa did not immediately respond to a message on Saturday.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

