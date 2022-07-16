18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Leesburg

A young man was killed in a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Leesburg, police said.
Police identified George Mwesigwa, 18, as the driver of an SUV involved in the crash. Mwesigwa, of Leesburg, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The other driver, operating a tractor trailer, has been identified as adult male, but police did not share his name. He was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
George’s mother, Lucy Mirembe Mwesigwa, posted about her son’s death on Facebook, which read “WITH DEEP SORROW I JUST LOST THE LOVE OF MY LIFE IN A CAR ACCIDENT THIS MORNING SON I WILL ALAWYS LOVE YOU.”
Lucy Mirembe Mwesigwa did not immediately respond to a message on Saturday.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.