Edwards, Ivey face off Tuesday after tense home stretch in Md. primaries

In the shadow of the Maryland gubernatorial race, voters heading to the polls Tuesday will pick candidates in Maryland’s eight congressional districts to solidify matchups in a tumultuous midterm election year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Democratic primary in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District is at the top of the bill, as the district’s former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards hopes to complete a comeback bid for her old seat in a competitive race against former Prince George’s County state’s attorney Glenn Ivey. The seat is open after Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D) decided to run for attorney general.

The race has attracted millions of dollars in outside spending, particularly from a super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which endorsed Ivey and has been attacking Edwards. Meanwhile, Edwards, who served the duration of the Obama years, has drawn on allies with national star power, ranging from Hillary Clinton to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), flexing the kind of relationships with key Democratic figures that Edwards has argued makes her more equipped to return to Congress.

Because of how deep blue the Prince George’s-anchored district is — Joe Biden won it by 80 percentage points — whoever wins the primary will almost without doubt become the district’s next member of Congress, making it Maryland’s highest-stakes race Tuesday.

All of Maryland’s six other Democratic incumbents face noncompetitive primary challengers; Rep. Andy Harris, the delegation’s only Republican in the heavily GOP 1st District, is unopposed, but two Democrats, Dave Harden and Heather Mizeur, are vying for the chance to challenge him. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is also on the ballot but does not have a serious challenger.

Republicans’ most high-profile matchup is in Western Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, where several contenders are seeking to take on Rep. David Trone (D-Md.). Recent redistricting means they have a better chance than they’ve had in years to flip the seat red.

Outside influence in Maryland’s 4th

Ivey, a white-collar attorney running on his record of fighting violent crime and starting other community programs as the county’s top prosecutor from 2002 to 2011, outraised Edwards in the race, according to the latest federal campaign finance figures. He pulled in $1.2 million to Edwards’s $980,000.

But that is overwhelmingly due to hefty assistance Ivey has received from AIPAC, setting up somewhat of a proxy battle between two Israel policy advocacy groups: AIPAC and the more liberal J Street, which has endorsed Edwards and come to her aid.

AIPAC donors have given Ivey nearly $570,000 this cycle, making up roughly half of his total contributions, not including $150,000 Ivey loaned his campaign. And a super PAC affiliated with AIPAC, the United Democracy Project, has spent nearly $6 million on ads supporting Ivey and attacking Edwards — a major outside influence that undoubtedly impacts the race, said Justin Schall, a Maryland-based Democratic strategist who previously managed Brown’s campaign for governor.

AIPAC broke with Edwards during her first term in 2009 when she voted “present” on a resolution supporting Israel’s right to defend itself from attacks from Gaza. But, in a race where the economy and public safety and gun violence dominate among voters, the attack ads have nothing to do with Israel policy. Instead, the ads have resurfaced criticism Edwards faced in her unsuccessful runs for Senate and Prince George’s County executive about her constituent-services record in Congress.

Edwards has pledged to voters to do better if elected again. But she has also pushed back against the perception of her the ads have created, painting her as aloof and disconnected from her constituents. Edwards argues she helped plenty of them, particularly during the housing crash when many had foreclosure issues.

Schall suspected that the campaign has devolved into attacks because the two candidates overwhelmingly agree on liberal issues — and “if it was just the two of them agreeing on all the issues, Donna probably wins running away,” Schall said.

“They took a charge against Donna Edwards that is both hard to prove and hard to defend, and they just decided to put enough money behind it to create a perception,” Schall said of the attack on her constituent services record. “You could have a conversation all day long about whether that is fair or right or moral, but it’s effective.”

Edwards championed liberal causes ranging from Medicare-for-all to LGBTQ rights and gun violence prevention while in Congress, eventually landing a leadership role within the Democratic Caucus. When United Democracy Project’s first attack ad came out, Pelosi defended her in a videotaped message as “one of the most effective members” in Congress, while other allies like the League of Conservation Voters and J Street began placing their own ad buys to back Edwards.

J Street released an ad attacking Ivey for his support and donations from AIPAC, which it pointed out has also endorsed Republicans who objected to election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Ivey’s campaign decried the ad’s attempt to link him to those Republicans and called for the ad to be taken down last week.

And with just days to go to the election, he got help from liberal icon Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who put out a robocall to 4th District voters urging them to vote for Ivey.

Former delegate Angela Angel (D-Prince George’s) and a number of little-known contenders are also seeking the Democratic nomination, though they have not been competitive with Ivey and Edwards in fundraising and endorsements.

GOP sets eyes on Trone, Dems on Harris

The state’s new congressional map for the next decade didn’t do any favors for Trone, who is now the only vulnerable Democrat in Maryland in this year’s midterm.

After redistricting, the new 6th District swung 13 points in Republicans’ favor, though it is still a district Biden won by 10 points in 2020. But in a year when Democrats face a foreboding national environment and a poor approval rating for Biden, the wind is at Republicans’ back. FiveThirtyEight rates the race a “toss-up,” while the Cook Political Report pegs it as leaning Democratic.

Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington), who leads the field of Republican candidates in fundraising, is seeking a rematch against Trone. Parrott, a social conservative known for leading petition drives to force referendums to repeal same-sex marriage or in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, among other things, lost to Trone by roughly 20 points in 2020. He was feeling more optimistic about his chances this year under the new map — which he himself helped usher in by suing the state over the initial map passed by Democrats. A state judge ruled in his favor and found that map illegally advantaged Democrats, ordering a new one be drawn.

But Parrott has a wider field of competition this year — namely in a 25-year-old conservative former journalist named Matthew Foldi, who scrutinized Democrats and the Biden administration for outlets like the Washington Free Beacon and has indicated he wants to do the same in Congress.

Despite lacking a voting record or name recognition compared to six-term delegate Parrott, Foldi has managed to secure support from major Republican figures. In the final weeks, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Donald Trump Jr. have endorsed him — the latter two are competing Republican archetypes who are far more often butting heads than finding anything in common. Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, called it a “weird national happenstance, because Hogan actually has been going out and trying to support Republicans who are getting primaried by folks from the Trump wing.”

Foldi had been a volunteer for Hogan’s gubernatorial campaign as a teenager in 2014, Hogan said on a podcast recently. Parrott, meanwhile, sued Hogan over his emergency health orders at the beginning of the pandemic.

Kromer said that although Parrott is a “known entity” in the district, Foldi’s more high-profile endorsements may make a sizable dent, particularly among undecided voters. “This kind of stuff does matter in the home stretch, when people are looking for anything to make a decision — even one piece of information might be enough,” she said.

Trone, the multimillionaire co-founder of Total Wine & More with the ability to self-fund his campaign, has so far funneled $12 million of his personal money into his coffers. Trone, who in Congress has focused primarily on mental health and addiction, faced criticism in his first campaign that he was “buying” the seat. This year, with the Democratic majority on the line, Kromer said she didn’t anticipate that criticism would at all deter Trone from spending as much as possible.

“David Trone has the individual funds to come as close to ensuring a victory as you can,” Kromer said, “and with the Congress this close in balance, no Democrat is going to leave anything up to chance at this point.”

Mariela Roca, an Air Force veteran from Puerto Rico, is also running for the Republican nomination, along with Jonathan Jenkins. Colt Morningstar Black and Robert Poissonnier are on the Republican ballot but have not filed any campaign finance reports.

In Maryland’s Eastern Shore-anchored 1st District, Democrats had high hopes last year that a redistricted congressional map would make it easier to unseat Harris. But after the protracted court battle, the final map largely stifled the party’s momentum: The district remains solidly red.

Mizeur, a former liberal delegate from Takoma Park who now lives on an organic-herb farm on the Shore, has raised nearly $2 million in the race — more than Harris. She is running in the primary against Dave Harden, a former member of the U.S. Foreign Service who has positioned himself as a moderate best able to take on Harris and compete in redder, rural areas.

Democrats have been especially determined to oust Harris after the Jan. 6 riot and with renewed urgency this week, after the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol revealed Harris attended a December 2020 White House meeting with President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers centered on actions that could be taken on Jan. 6 to keep Trump in power.

But the political reality is that Harris’s district “is just not drawn in a way that makes Democrats very competitive,” Kromer said. Trump won the district by 14 points in 2020.

