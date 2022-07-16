Police-involved shooting reported at Wharf

Gift Article Share

One person was seriously wounded Saturday night in a police-involved shooting along the Southwest Waterfront, authorities said. The person shot was taken to a hospital in critical conditions, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW, said the spokesman, Vito Maggiolo.

It was not immediately clear in what way the police were involved in the shooting. However, there was no indication late Saturday that an officer had been struck by gunfire.

Wharf Street is in the midst of a relatively new restaurant, residential and nightlife area along the Washington Channel in the city’s Southwest quadrant.

It is full of electrified signage, and has rapidly become a major center for after-dark entertainment. Almost immediately after the gunfire, posts appeared on Twitter, reporting that large numbers of firefighters and police officers were rapidly arriving at the scene.

