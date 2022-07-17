Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, Brian Noyes has been intrigued by the graffiti that stares down at him every time he drives on I-66 between Arlington, where he lives, and Marshall, Va., where he works. BEN + NAN 4EVER, it reads, a promise to the universe, spoken in spray paint. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Or at least that’s what Brian thought it said. After I wrote about this cryptic bit of vandalism last week, I heard from the perpetrator. Dennis Richards pointed out that it’s actually DEN + NAN 4EVER, painted in 1991 to mark the 10th anniversary of his and wife Nancy’s wedding.

So, not the product of a pimply teenager. Den — as he’s known — was 33 when he leaned over the parapet of Route 622/Groveton Road. Or as Den put it: “an old man who knew better.”

Den turns 64 on Monday, the same age as Nan: Nancy Richards, the woman he’s still married to.

“Life throws challenges at you,” Den said on the phone from near Tampa Bay, where the family moved in 2002. I’d asked him the secret to a long marriage. “I was lucky to have someone who shared the challenges with me and was willing to support me and I supported her. … It hasn’t always been easy. You just work through it. If you love each other enough, you’re going to figure it out.”

I asked Nan the same question. How does a marriage last 4EVER?

“I don’t know, honestly,” she said. “It’s just deciding that we want to be together. All you can do is just work hard at it. We’ve really worked hard for a long time.”

The idea to paint the message was born at Napoleon’s, a bar in Warrenton that Den was at with his friend Jeff.

“That’s where the idea was hatched over a pint of Bass ale,” Den said. (He admits it may have been more than a pint.) A few days later, they waited till dark and Den made his move, Jeff keeping watch. (“There was a Prince William County police rifle training range nearby,” Den said.)

He’d chosen that particular spot because Nan drove under the overpass every day to get to her job at Shoppers Food Warehouse in Manassas. When she got home, Den eagerly awaited her response. But Nan hadn’t seen it. And she didn’t for a few days.

Den finally told Nan that a huge flock of birds loitered on the overpass and she should check them out next time she went that way.

“She looked up, then she saw it,” said Den.

“I was so surprised,” said Nan. And, to be honest, she found it sweet.

They’d met in the 1970s, when Nan worked at an auto-parts store and Den worked at an adjacent paint shop. They went on a date but didn’t really connect until a year later, when Den was working at a printer’s in Shirlington with Nan’s cousin. They got married in 1981 and raised two now-grown daughters, Stacy Hamel and Erin Pantaleon. They have five grandchildren.

At first, Den told his children he wasn’t responsible for the graffiti. “He didn’t want to get in trouble,” Erin said. And he didn’t want them to start tagging the town. But when Nan announced, “Yeah, that’s us,” the secret was out.

Once Erin learned the story, she delighted in sharing it with friends. “Whenever we’d see it, it’d be a big deal,” she said.

DEN + NAN 4EVER became so well known among friends and family that it was inevitable that when my column ran — and Brian Noyes posted a link to it on the Facebook page of his Red Truck Bakery — someone would come forward.

“Gosh, I can’t believe it’s still there,” Nan said of the graffiti.

Well, she’s responsible for that. Around 2001, Nan noticed the paint was fading. She dragged Erin over there one night and freshened it up.

I asked Den why he’d wanted to date Nan in the first place.

“At the time, she was very friendly,” he said. “She was really beautiful, she was really nice. She still is, actually.”

Nan?

“I think the initial thing was he was funny,” she said. “He was a good friend. I used to talk to him about fixing him up with other girls. And then he finally asked me out. I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll try it.’ Then it worked out.”

And what about people who think spray-painting DEN + NAN 4EVER on an overpass is destruction of public property?

“I would say that I agree with them,” Den said. “But it happened and let’s move on.”

Brian was delighted to learn that Den and Nan are still together.

“I really spent years and years wondering about this,” he said. “Every time I drive under it I think about that. I figured it was young love, long gone.”

No. It’s a 4EVER kind of love.

Friend of Dorothy

And now if the first person to paint “Surrender Dorothy” near the Mormon temple would just come forward. (A reminder: I’m off until Aug. 1.)

