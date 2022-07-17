Two dead in separate D.C. shootings

D.C. police are investigating two homicides that took place in the District on Saturday night.
A fourth man was located at a local hospital. He and the other two men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers responding to reports of an unconscious person at the intersection of South Capitol Street SE and Anacostia Drive SE found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.
Also Saturday night at the Wharf in Southwest Washington, an off-duty D.C. police officer fatally shot a person who was pointing a gun in the waterfront nightlife area.
D.C. police had reported 113 homicides for this year as of Friday, up 14 percent from this time last year.