Raskin endorses Elrich in Montgomery County Executive race

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) endorsed Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in his bid for reelection Saturday with days left in the highly competitive primary contest to lead Maryland's most populous county.

Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, stopped by an Elrich campaign event on Saturday afternoon to share his support.

“I’ve known Marc for most of my life. He’s always the same Marc,” Raskin said. “You know what you’re going to get with Marc Elrich. We can count on him.”

The Democratic primary winner traditionally clinches general election victory in the deep-blue county. Fresh polls from Data for Progress, a liberal policy and polling organization, show Elrich neck-and-neck with businessman David Blair, who came within 77 votes of defeating Elrich in 2018. Term-limited County Council member Hans Riemer and Peter James, the chief executive of a robotics company, also are vying to unseat Elrich.

Elrich has taken hits from his competitors on issues ranging from zoning to affordable housing across dozens of community forums this year. And at least two Super PACs have popped up to influence the race — one to specifically drive votes away from Elrich, and another, financially backed by real estate and development groups, to support Blair.

The tenor of the race and surging spending drew criticism last week from a coalition including the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County and Progressive Maryland, which held a news conference in Silver Spring on Thursday morning.

“Do not believe everything you receive in the mailbox, on the TV screen,” said Larry Stafford, executive director of Progressive Maryland. “Do your research.”

Council member Will Jawando added: “Montgomery County is not for sale.”

Despite the heightened interest from politicos and power brokers, early voting turnout was light, with just over 24,700 people — about 3.7 percent of eligible Montgomery County voters — casting ballots in person, officials said.

An additional 19,424 people returned mail-in ballots, according to the state board of elections. In 2018, more than 36,000 voters turned out in-person during the primary’s early voting period, but only 10,610 voted absentee during the entire race.

Raskin, who lives in Takoma Park along with Elrich, commended the county executive’s leadership especially during the pandemic, saying “we owe you a debt of gratitude, Marc, getting us through that in such a powerful way.”

