Woman fatally stabbed in Fairfax County, police say

A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday in a home on the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield, Va., according to Fairfax County police.
When family members arrived on the scene, Mejia explained what happened inside, handed over some personal belongings to the family members and left in a 2016 black Honda HRV with Virginia plates, Spital said.
Officers were dispatched to the home at 12:13 p.m. Sunday, police said, adding that investigators are standing by for a search warrant to be executed.
Police are actively looking for Mejia, who is considered armed and dangerous. A magistrate has issued a warrant for his arrest on the charge of second-degree murder.
Police are in telephone communication with the suspect and are in negotiations with him to turn himself in, Spital said. Police have not reported any prior domestic-related calls at their home. The suspect and victim had four children, Spital said.
The case remains under investigation.