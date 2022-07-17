Woman fatally stabbed in Fairfax County, police say

Gift Article Share

A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday in a home on the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield, Va., according to Fairfax County police. The 49-year-old suspect, Jose Hernandez Mejia, was married to the victim, police said. Mejia allegedly contacted a family member Sunday, explaining to them he had just stabbed his wife and asked them to come to the scene, said Lieutenant Dan Spital in a press briefing.

When family members arrived on the scene, Mejia explained what happened inside, handed over some personal belongings to the family members and left in a 2016 black Honda HRV with Virginia plates, Spital said.

Officers were dispatched to the home at 12:13 p.m. Sunday, police said, adding that investigators are standing by for a search warrant to be executed.

Police are actively looking for Mejia, who is considered armed and dangerous. A magistrate has issued a warrant for his arrest on the charge of second-degree murder.

Police are in telephone communication with the suspect and are in negotiations with him to turn himself in, Spital said. Police have not reported any prior domestic-related calls at their home. The suspect and victim had four children, Spital said.

The case remains under investigation.

