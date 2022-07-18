Jury finds two District men guilty of murder in 2017 shooting

A D.C. Superior Court jury Monday found two District men guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and criminal street gang affiliation in the 2017 fatal shooting of a man standing with a group of people in a courtyard of a Southeast Washington housing complex.
During the six-week trial, federal prosecutors Laura Bach and Lindsey Merikas argued that at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2017, Hardy was in the courtyard with a group of friends when Garvin, Williams and others drove around in a vehicle looking for people in the neighborhood to target as part of a neighborhood beef between rival gangs. The prosecutors said the two men, armed with assault rifles, eventually got out of the car and began shooting into the crowd. More than 30 bullets were fired at the group. Hardy was struck and died of his injuries.
Prosecutors in the District have struggled in recent years to secure criminal street gang affiliation convictions, as defense attorneys have challenged evidence of such associations.
Prosecutors credited the security video from a neighborhood homeowner that captured the shooters as they ran back to the vehicle immediately after the shooting.
Judge Robert Okun has not yet set a sentencing date.