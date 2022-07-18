Jury finds two District men guilty of murder in 2017 shooting

Quincy Garvin, 22, and Saquan Williams, 20, were found guilty of the 2017 fatal shooting of Carl Hardy as the 24-year-old was socializing with a group of friends in the courtyard of the Potomac Gardens neighborhood complex.

During the six-week trial, federal prosecutors Laura Bach and Lindsey Merikas argued that at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2017, Hardy was in the courtyard with a group of friends when Garvin, Williams and others drove around in a vehicle looking for people in the neighborhood to target as part of a neighborhood beef between rival gangs. The prosecutors said the two men, armed with assault rifles, eventually got out of the car and began shooting into the crowd. More than 30 bullets were fired at the group. Hardy was struck and died of his injuries.