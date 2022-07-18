Va. man accused of fatally stabbing wife is arrested in South Carolina

A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Fairfax County home was arrested Monday in South Carolina, police announced.
The suspect and victim were married and lived in the same residence, police said, and the couple's four children were not home at the time of the stabbing.
Hernandez Mejia contacted a family member and said that he had just stabbed his wife, Lt. Dan Spital said at a news briefing Sunday.
When family members arrived on the scene, Hernandez Mejia explained what happened inside, handed over some personal belongings to the family members and left in a 2016 black Honda HR-V with Virginia plates, Spital said. The lieutenant said police were in telephone communication with the suspect, negotiating with him to turn himself in, though it’s unclear if he did so.
South Carolina authorities found him Monday traveling on Interstate 85 in Anderson County, police said.