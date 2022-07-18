Police: Two men slain in Alexandria were bystanders doing landscaping

Gift Article Share

Two people shot and killed near an Alexandria apartment complex this weekend were “innocent bystanders” believed to have been doing landscaping work, police said Monday. Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24, and Adrian de Jesus Rivera Guzman, 48, died of gunshot wounds during an incident Saturday morning involving multiple burglaries at the Assembly Alexandria apartments, in the 100 and 200 blocks of Century Drive, police said.

“It’s believed they were workers in the area, landscapers,” Alexandria police spokesman Marcel Bassett said of the victims. “They were not the residents, nor the suspects.”

Police said they had arrested a 27-year-old man they called a suspect in the incident, but he had not been charged with the killings as of Monday.

The investigation into the killings of Anaya Hernandez and Rivera Guzman is ongoing, police said. The Alexandria commonwealth’s attorney’s office declined to comment Monday, citing the active investigation.

Advertisement

Relatives for Anaya Hernandez and Rivera Guzman could not be reached.

The incident began as a burglary just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Officials said calls for possible burglaries and shots fired came from multiple apartments in different buildings. Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes said at a news briefing Saturday that the shots had been fired in only one location.

Monika Mathur and Alice Crites contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article