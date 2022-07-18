With top offices on the line, Maryland voters head to polls

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An unusual and highly competitive primary season in Maryland draws to a close Tuesday as voters head to the polls to select nominees for some of the most powerful offices in state government. Democrats will decide who, from a crowded field of nine candidates, should battle to reclaim the governor’s mansion from Republicans, a contest Democrats have lost more times than they have won in the last two decades despite their overwhelming advantage on voter registration. Three candidates, Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez, and author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore have been locked in a tight race atop the pack.

Republicans will select among four candidates in a race that has exposed fractures within the party. The front-runners represent the pragmatic wing and the Trumpian wing of the party, with former Maryland commerce secretary Kelly Schulz, a mentee of term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan, and state Del. Dan Cox of Frederick, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Voters will also nominate candidates for attorney general and comptroller, statewide offices that have been held exclusively by Democrats for half a century or more.

Despite the high stakes, voters largely tuned out the governor’s race, with polls showing a plurality of voters remaining undecided in the final stretch. Complicating the fight for voter attention, the primary was pushed into the heat of summer vacation season after a legal battle this spring over redistricting ended up bumping the date out three weeks. And with an unprecedented 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, which election officials cannot begin tallying until Thursday, campaigns are girding themselves for long waits on deciding a winner in many races.

“We have never had an election like this,” said John Willis, a political science professor at the University of Baltimore who served as Maryland secretary of state from 1995 to 2003. “People have been grasping for how to make comparisons, but it is difficult.”

For comptroller, Democratic voters will cast ballots for either Del. Brooke Lierman of Baltimore or Bowie Mayor Tim Adams in an under-the-radar competition to be the chief state tax collector. Republican Barry Glassman, the Harford County executive, is running unopposed.

For attorney general, the Republican candidates are former Montgomery County election board president Jim Shalleckt and former Anne Arundel County Council member Michael Peroutka.

The Democratic race for attorney general has been among the most contentious of the season, pitting U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown against former district judge Katie Curran O’Malley. Brown and O’Malley were once allies, but they have sharply criticized each other on the campaign trail.

Eager to build up turnout, candidates made a final push over the weekend, knocking on the doors of loyal primary voters, waving campaign signs on busy street corners, shaking hands at farmers markets and churches.

As he rallied supporters on Saturday, Perez laid out the stakes. “This is going to be razor thin,” he told volunteers at his Silver Spring campaign office. “Somebody’s going to win this race by as few as a few thousand votes,” he said. “You know what, folks? Winning doesn’t mean getting 50 percent. The winner of this election is going to have somewhere between 27 and 31 percent of the vote.”

Perez said in an interview that as he knocks doors, he has been surprised at how many voters are just now turning into the competitive race that has been underway for more than year. “They are just now starting to pay attention,” he said.

Perez is banking on a huge showing in Montgomery County, where he has lived for three decades and has been a prominent political figure, both as a local former county council member and a national fixture in Democratic politics. He has recorded ads in Spanish and done outreach to other communities where he said candidates are often overlooked.

On Sunday, Moore attended two church services in Prince George’s County, flanked by top elected officials, including county executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, one of his biggest boosters. Peter Igiebor of Silver Spring made his way over to Moore at the front of City of Praise church in Landover to tell him he has his vote. “The way he was brought up, everything he has achieved,” said Igiebor, 61. “I just had to tell him he is the one.”

Moore anticipates “doing well” in the second largest Maryland county, where he has expanded his base of support in recent weeks. “People are excited in Prince George’s County about our campaign and they are excited that we are going to lift the banner for Prince George’s from Annapolis,” he said.

Moore, like Perez, said he has seen a shift in voter attention to the race. “The continuing moving of the date was confusing to a lot of voters so part of what we have had to do is not just educate the population on our candidacy, but it is also educating them about the election,” Moore said.

Over the weekend, Franchot hit a couple of farmers markets in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, areas he hopes to have a strong finish. He also met with and made calls to voters.

Voting was low during the eight days of early voting, which ended Thursday. About 172,000 voters cast their ballots during early voting, nearly a 22 percent drop from early voting turnout in 2018.

Former U.S. education secretary John B. King Jr., former attorney general Douglas Gansler, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, millennial candidate Ashwani Jain, progressive activist Jerome Segal and retired teacher Ralph Jaffe also are on the Democratic gubernatorial ballot. Perennial candidate Robin Ficker and attorney Joe Werner round out the Republican field.

Roger Hartley, dean of the College of Public Affairs at University of Baltimore, pointed out the effects of the pandemic, fatigue from national politics and a delayed primary in the middle of the summer have probably contributed to lackluster early voting.

“People are focused on kids going to camp,” Hartley said. “There is fatigue over covid, the Jan. 6 hearings, a lot of noise out there for people to be paying attention.” But, he said, recent actions by the Supreme Court on abortion and guns could also energize voters in state and local races on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, volunteers handing out campaign literature far outnumbered the slow trickle of voters walking into Arundel Middle School to cast their ballots.

A Democratic voter from Severn said he spent five minutes looking at the names of Moore and Perez while he stood in the voting booth. “It was tough,” the 54-year-old engineer said. He said he chose Moore because he was impressed by his work fighting poverty at the nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation and had the backing of the teachers union.

Annisa Waker of Gambrills said she was committed to voting for Franchot, and even told a volunteer who called her earlier this year, but changed her mind last week. She voted for Perez, who was a civil rights prosecutor and served as chair of the Democratic National Committee. She said his experience won her over, viewing him as a candidate who could bring unity in a polarized political environment. “It was a wild card,” said Waker, 54, of her decision.

At City of Praise, Bobby Henry said Franchot is the only candidate who can get a win for Democrats in November. “We cannot lose another governor’s race,” Henry said shaking his head.

