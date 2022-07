Janiya Thompson, 17, of Upper Marlboro, was in a car that hit the tree after it left Kettering Drive near Kettering Place in the Upper Marlboro area about 5:50 p.m., the police said.

A teenager was killed in Prince George’s County on Sunday when the car she was riding in crashed into a tree, the police said.

Four other people in the car, including the driver, were injured, officials said. Police said they said they are still investigating why the car left the road.