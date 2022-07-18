How ophthalmologist Wendy Gasch would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. A third-generation Washingtonian, ophthalmologist Wendy Gasch has served her community since 2000 by providing eye exams and other services through So Others Might Eat, a nonprofit that combats homelessness and extreme poverty in the District. Although Gasch says her desire to do good was instilled by her caring parents, she happily acknowledges that such endeavors aren’t entirely about altruism.

“I always find helping others sort of self-perpetuating because you exchange benefits,” says Gasch, who also has volunteered for the Southern Poverty Law Center and Aid Association for the Blind. “I’m repaid with a little bit of a sense of accomplishment, and sometimes at least making a little difference.”

It’s not the Northwest D.C. resident’s only philanthropic endeavor: She also wrote “Guide to Gargoyles and Other Grotesques,” a 2003 guidebook to Washington National Cathedral — now in its third printing — whose proceeds go back to the institution. In a tongue-in-cheek collision of Gasch’s areas of expertise, she even presented the cathedral with a population-based study of the gargoyles’ eyes.

“About 34 percent of the gargoyles have proptosis — you know, bulgy eyes — which goes along with hyperthyroid,” she says with a chuckle.

Gasch also is an accomplished hiker and rock climber, with ventures including Machu Picchu, Mount Kilimanjaro and the Everest base camp. On her ideal day in the D.C. area, the temperatures hang in the low 70s with a few clouds and little humidity — perfect weather for outdoorsy activities and trekking around the city.

I would start my dream day around 6 a.m. with a brief walk from my condo, with camera in hand, to the Bishop’s Garden adjacent to Washington National Cathedral. It is designed after medieval walled gardens and is perfect for macrophotography early in the day, when the temperature is cool, so the butterflies and bugs on the flowers are sluggish. Perhaps I would also check on some of the cathedral’s grotesques, which include Darth Vader and lots of whimsical creatures.

Next, I would get the avocado smash at Bluestone Lane in Spring Valley. The design there provides a vicarious, tranquil escape to Australia, and the breakfast menu is offered all day, which I appreciate because breakfast is my favorite meal. Then I would head for the parking lot across the street from Peirce Mill, which was built in 1829, and meet a friend or two or three to hike in Rock Creek Park.

My favorite hike there is a delightful 10½-mile loop: You take the Western Ridge Trail along the west side of Rock Creek, cross the creek at the Boundary Bridge and return to Peirce Mill on the Valley Trail. The Western Ridge Trail passes near the earthworks of an American Civil War-era fort, Fort DeRussy, which was built in 1861 as part of the Defenses of Washington. The Valley Trail passes by Pulpit Rock, which provides a striking vista and was a favorite hiking destination of Theodore Roosevelt during his presidency.

Very near Peirce Mill is Hillwood Home, an estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post. The mansion was built in the 1950s and houses much of her Imperial-era Russian art collection. The estate also includes 13 acres of magnificent gardens and a small, cheerful cafe, where I would have lunch after seeing the current exhibit in the mansion, which features the Princess Grace of Monaco. I recently crossed paths with a friend who went to the cafe and very much liked the coronation chicken salad sandwich, so now I’m curious to try it.

Then I’d get a lobster roll at Millie’s in Spring Valley — with blueberry ice cream for dessert — or the lunch special platter at Cafe of India. I always enjoy a good movie, so I’d meet a friend to see “Mr. Malcolm’s List” or “Where the Crawdads Sing” at the Avalon Theatre, which was built in 1923 and is the oldest operating movie theater in the D.C. area. And I would cap off the evening by catching up with my friend over a glass of red wine at the Parthenon Restaurant lounge.

