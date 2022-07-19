Alsobrooks projected to win second term as Prince George’s executive

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) was projected by the Associated Press to win the Democratic nomination for county executive Tuesday, almost certainly concluding a successful reelection bid after launching changes in education and policing and leading her county through the economic strain of the pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In contrast to her first victory in 2018, Alsobrooks was an overwhelming favorite over a field of political outsiders who never mounted a serious challenge to the former state’s attorney.

Considered a rising star in state politics, Alsobrooks opted to run for reelection instead of following encouragement from state Democrats to run for governor. She told The Washington Post upon announcing her reelection bid that with a second term, she’d tackle inequalities in health care and the economy exposed by the pandemic, and that she wouldn’t rule out a run for a higher office in the future.

Few other races in the county were close enough to call as of Tuesday evening, when only a trickle of votes were reported in the hours after polls closed in Maryland’s primary elections. Officials had warned that most results would come days after the primary because of a Maryland law that prevents election workers from counting mail-in ballots until the Thursday after Election Day.

Alsobrooks, the only candidate in the county executive race with extensive political experience, benefited from her visibility and a war chest of more than $1 million in campaign funds.

Sharelle Stagg, an assistant principal at Greenbelt Elementary School, said she felt none of Alsobrooks’s opponents offered platforms that set them apart and voted for the incumbent based on her experience. She also praised the leadership of Prince George’s County schools chief Monica E. Goldson, whom Alsobrooks selected.

“I appreciate her visibility throughout the county,” said Stagg, 40. “She seems to be very transparent and also just in touch with what the residents want. So I felt comfortable reelecting her.”

As Democrats across the state determine whether the party’s more liberal or moderate candidates will succeed in a challenging midterm season, Alsobrooks won over college student Quinn Dang, 22, for her stance on police reform.

In deeply blue Prince George’s, Dang said they found that most candidates shared their concerns on social issues such as LGBTQ rights, “but one thing that’s more divisive is police reform and public safety,” they said. Dang felt Alsobrooks, who hired a reform-minded police chief last year but also spent millions fighting lawsuits from Black and Latino officers alleging discrimination, best addressed their concerns about establishing non-police public safety units.

“[She] also seems to have the most energy and the most passion for the role,” Dang added.

Voter perspectives on Alsobrooks on Tuesday reflected a broader referendum about the direction of the county as it charts a surprising rebound after being among the hardest-hit regions by the pandemic in 2020.

“I’ve met [Alsobrooks]; she seems to be very nice,” said David Dorsch, 79, a Republican voter who complained about poor road maintenance and flooding in Calvert Hills. “I’m just looking at the county overall, and to me it’s not getting better.”

Stagg said she is still concerned about crime, families with school-age children as the pandemic continues, and retaining talented teachers in Prince George’s. She said she hopes Alsobrooks can change what she worries is a negative stigma surrounding the county.

“Some people think that there are no opportunities in the county, there’s no leadership in the county, services are subpar, but in my opinion that’s not the case,” she said. “Maybe we don’t do a good enough job of telling our own story.”

Election Day turnout was low at several polling places on a hot Tuesday, which poll workers chalked up to the delayed primary date and a high demand for mail-in voting that has persisted since the start of the pandemic.

After several Maryland counties reported poll worker shortages — last week, Prince George’s officials said they were down around 1,000 election judges — polling sites in Cheverly and College Park opened late Tuesday morning and turned away some voters who’d arrived looking to cast their ballots before the start of the workday.

College Park City Council member Stuart Adams couldn’t vote when he arrived at Ritchie Coliseum at 9 a.m. Adams said the polling site was staffed by only three poll workers when he arrived and eventually opened to voters at 9:30 a.m.

Election judge Demetra Hutchinson said that several poll workers, including a chief election judge, assigned to the Ritchie Coliseum did not show up on Tuesday morning, but that the delay was due to a malfunction with an electronic polling book used to check in voters.

Several incumbents led in preliminary returns for the nine county council races: Edward Burroughs III, seeking to consolidate a seat he won in a special election at the start of this year, led in District 8 while council chair Calvin S. Hawkins II and Mel Franklin emerged in front of the crowded Democratic race for the council’s two at-large seats.

Others races remained too close to call. Attorneys Wanika Fisher and Victor Ramirez were separated by fewer than 100 votes in District 2. District 7 council member Rodney C. Streeter, who faced scrutiny after missing several months of council meetings after a medical procedure in 2021, narrowly trailed activist Krystal Oriadha in a rematch of a race decided by 31 votes in 2020.

Assistant Sheriff John D.B. Carr was leading the race for the Democratic nomination for the Prince George’s County sheriff, followed by private security company president Loralyn Mayo.

The other candidates for county executive were lawyer Tonya Sweat, entrepreneur Leigh Bodden, IT professional Billy Bridges and businessman Sherman Hardy. Laurel resident Joe Njuguna filed a petition to run as an unaffiliated candidate but was not listed as an active candidate as of Election Day, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

