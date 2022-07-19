Ex-congresswoman, GOP target on ballot as Maryland votes for Congress

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland primary voters will make their picks for Congress on Tuesday, in a midterm election year in which Democrats’ slim House majority is on the line and every seat counts. But the most high-profile race on the ballot is in deep-blue territory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards, seeking to return to her old seat in the state’s 4th Congressional District, has been locked in a bitter faceoff with former Prince George’s County state’s attorney Glenn Ivey that has attracted millions of dollars in outside spending. The race has become an example of the unchecked influence that national special-interest groups can wield in politics, even though voters in the 4th District, anchored in Prince George’s, have indicated they are largely focused on local issues about public safety and gun violence and also the cost of living in a strapped economy.

A new super-PAC affiliated with the pro-Israel American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, which endorsed Ivey, has spent nearly $6 million against Edwards, flooding the airwaves with ads bashing her constituent services while in office. Edwards has sought to overcome those attacks by leveraging her reputation as a four-term liberal congresswoman with backing from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who defended Edwards as “one of the most effective” lawmakers during her time in Congress.

Former delegate Angela Angel (D-Prince George’s) and several others are also seeking the nomination for the 4th District seat, which came open because Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) decided to run instead for state attorney general.

Results in that race and others, however, may not roll in for days after the election, because Maryland law does not allow election workers to begin counting the state’s hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots until Thursday. Even then, it could take several more days or longer for workers to finish hand-counting them, state elections officials have said.

Maryland’s six other incumbent House Democrats are on the ballot but do not face competitive primary challengers. Neither does U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

Advertisement

The only Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, Rep. Andy Harris, is unopposed in his 1st District primary. But two Democrats, former delegate Heather Mizeur and former U.S. Foreign Service officer Dave Harden, are running for the right to challenge Harris, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, in November. That race is expected to be tough for Democrats in the solidly red, Eastern Shore-anchored district.

Republicans’ most exciting matchup is in Western Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, which political observers consider the Maryland GOP’s best chance to flip a seat red. Several Republicans are facing off Tuesday for the chance to challenge Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), the mogul co-founder of Total Wine & More, who has contributed $12 million to his own campaign.

Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington County), the best-funded candidate in the Republican field, is seeking a rematch against Trone, after losing to him by about 20 points in 2020. Recent redistricting has made the district much redder, losing bluer areas closer to D.C. and adding all of Frederick County; FiveThirtyEight rates it a “toss-up,” while the Cook Political Report has it leaning Democratic. Parrott has, in part, himself to thank for the more favorable map: He had been crusading against gerrymandering in Maryland for the past decade and finally won in court this year.

But Parrott — a social conservative known for leading petition drives seeking to repeal laws protecting same-sex marriage and abolishing the death penalty — has found stiff competition in the GOP primary against a little-known, 25-year-old conservative former journalist, Matthew Foldi. In the past weeks of the race, Foldi got a boost from high-profile endorsements that spanned the GOP, ranging from Gov. Larry Hogan to Donald Trump Jr. to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).

Advertisement

Foldi has indicated that if elected he wants to continue investigating Democrats like he did for the Washington Free Beacon. In this campaign, as Politico recounted, Foldi has been trolling Trone by showing up at some of his part-time offices across the districts on days they are closed and accusing Trone of slacking.

Foldi’s campaign platform has centered on securing the border, “crushing” the Chinese Communist Party and “unleashing” American energy, along with parental rights in schools.

Air Force veteran Mariela Roca and several other Republicans are also seeking the 6th District’s GOP nomination.

GiftOutline Gift Article