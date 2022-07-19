Maryland’s highly contested primary races underway

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday — in the nation’s only primary being held this month — to nominate candidates in competitive races for governor, Congress and other top seats. Legions of primary voters were undecided heading into the final stretch, with polls showing some top contenders locked in ties.

Democrats, who are seeking to win back the governor’s mansion after eight years under Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, are choosing from a crowded field of nine active candidates with a breadth of experience. Recent polling found Comptroller Peter Franchot, best-selling author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore and former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez are in a statistical three-way tie with a large percentage of voters undecided.

Each Democrat cast himself as the most likely to prevail against political head winds that, nationwide, favor Republicans. Voters’ choices Tuesday could reflect whether the party leans into its liberal wing and tries to flex its 2-to-1 registration advantage in the state — or seeks a more moderate approach.

The Republican primary for governor presents voters with a choice between Kelly Schulz, a pragmatic conservative, and Del. Dan Cox, a “Make America Great Again” devotee, a dynamic that has played out across the country as GOP voters decide what direction to take the party. Schulz and Cox were running head-to-head in polling.

Advertisement

In both parties, voters worried about crime, inflation, abortion and education could find a candidate eager to pitch how they could lead the state in a different direction.

Voters will also elect nominees for a handful of competitive congressional races, nominating candidates that could determine whether those races are competitive in the fall. Also on the ballot are attorney general and comptroller — roles that have been exclusively held by Democrats for a half-century or more — and members of the General Assembly. In Montgomery County, they will also decide a competitive Democratic race for county executive that is likely to determine the winner in November.

Polls have found that voters have not closely focused on the race. Some observers blame the lack of attention on the effects of the pandemic, fatigue from national politics and confusion over the primary date, which was delayed three weeks because of a lawsuit over redistricting.

Results in close races are likely to come down to mail-in ballots.

With an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots cast this year — nearly 200,000 and climbing — it may take days or weeks to learn the winner of these and other key contests.

GiftOutline Gift Article