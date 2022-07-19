Montgomery County voters await results in executive, council races

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in Montgomery County’s hard-fought primary races, spurred by concerns over development, affordable housing and education issues in Maryland’s most populous county. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There was still no projected winner late Tuesday in the marquee Democratic primary race for Montgomery County executive or in the Democratic primaries for County Council, with precincts still counting Election Day results and thousands of mail-in votes remaining to be counted later this week.

Incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich, who is finishing his first term, faced Potomac businessman David Blair, term-limited County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) and robotics company executive Peter James in a hard-fought and heavily funded primary. It was the second matchup for Elrich and Blair. The two men teed off in the 2018 primary, which Elrich won by 77 votes despite heavy spending by Blair, who poured millions of his own money into that campaign, as he did again this year.

The winner of the Republican primary, either Shelly Skolnick or Reardon Sullivan, will also be on the ballot in November, but the Democratic primary is tantamount to winning the general election in the deep-blue county, which has not elected a Republican county executive since the 1970s.

Affordable housing, land use and development became centerpiece issues in the race for residents, along with education, public safety and transportation, as they prepared to select who will lead the affluent D.C. suburb.

Last year, the county redrew its council district lines, adding two new council seats with hopes of better representing the changing demographics of the county, which had become more racially diverse over the last four decades. Under the new council map approved last year, District 5 has a Black plurality and District 6 a Hispanic plurality. The influx of new residents has also meant an increased demand for housing, inciting intense zoning debates and dividing the county on how to best advance development.

Elrich won the county’s top elected position in 2018 in part because of the popularity of his wariness to rapid, widespread development, instead supporting slow growth to offset school overcrowding and traffic congestion.

At Bethesda Elementary School on Tuesday, Sergio Kapfer, 72, saw Elrich’s approach to development as the right one for the county.

“I’m not pro-development,” he said.

“Definitely not pro-development,” added his wife, Daphna Krim, 70.

The couple has lived in Bethesda since the 1980s, before high-rise apartment and office buildings took over some portions of the neighborhood.

“It used to be a really quiet, lovely residential area,” Krim said. “Now, it’s just really built up. Too many people. Too much traffic.”

But for those who want to see quicker growth, Elrich has been a been a divisive figure in local politics — drawing critics who say he’s stunting the county’s development.

Diane Taitt, 56, voted for him in 2018, but said she now wants someone who would bring more density and support businesses in Silver Spring, where she lives.

“I don’t think he moved the needle on the right formula for stimulating business in downtown Silver Spring,” Taitt said about Elrich. “It’s time to allow more density. We’re right outside of the city.” She cast her vote Tuesday for Riemer.

Others turned to Blair for a fresh face in politics. Antitrust attorney Danny Cohen, 64, waded through eight pamphlet-wielding campaigners and countless lawn signs with his wife on his way to vote for Blair at the Carver Educational Service Center in Rockville.

“I really want Marc Elrich out,” Cohen said. “I want to get some fresh blood, someone who can change things.”

Voters also cast ballots for four at-large council members and seven council district seats. Among the Democrats competing for the at-large nominations were at-large incumbents Gabe Albornoz, who is serving as council president, Will Jawando and Evan Glass, and District 5 incumbent Tom Hucker. Hucker ran for county executive for several months but withdrew his bid in April.

On Thursday, Amy Linde pulled up to the front of the Wheaton Recreation Center and hopped out waving her mail ballot in the air. She came to deliver her vote for Elrich and District 6 council candidate Omar Lazo.

“Elrich, he’s always getting bashed, but I still think overall he’s the best candidate,” Linde, 39, said. “And Omar Lazo is awesome. My neighbor and a good friend of mine worked on Omar’s campaign. You know, we just talked a lot about the same values.”

Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1), whose district includes Bethesda, Potomac, Chevy Chase and most of Travilah and who ran unopposed in the primary, made his first stop at Bethesda Elementary School in an Election Day tour that took him to 25 polling places across the county.

“I feel great,” Friedson said with a campaign sticker affixed to his short-sleeve polo. “It’s always fun to watch democracy in action.”

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the competition in the county executive and council races grew increasingly heated. At least two super PACs popped up to influence the race — one focused on affordable housing and aimed at driving votes away from Elrich, and another financially backed by real estate and development groups, which endorsed Blair along with a slate of council candidates, including Albornoz, Glass and Hucker.

The attacks — and the PACs — drew criticism from leaders and voters who said the influence of money added unnecessary confusion and intensity to the local races.

Mark Drury, a 66-year-old Wheaton resident who voted for Elrich during early voting, said there wasn’t a singular issue that drove him to cast his ballot. Generally, he thought Elrich was successful in his first term — and the attack ads from his opponents and the PACs turned him off to the competition.

“There’s some negativity in this race, which is upsetting,” Drury said. “They’re all good people. They have different opinions, want to do different things. I don’t agree with everybody.”

David Stevens, 75, shared a similar sentiment about the constant advertisements when he dropped off his mail ballot for Elrich at the Silver Spring Civic Building on Tuesday.

“I didn’t like the fact that there were these ads that would just attack Elrich,” Stevens said. “Those attacks were pointless.”

According to the most recent campaign finance filing reports, Blair has loaned his campaign a total of $4.8 million, adding $1.85 million since the last filing in mid-June. He previously poured $5.4 million into his 2018 campaign. Riemer and Elrich both raised over $1 million through the county’s public financing program, which allows them to receive matching funds for donations under $250 from county residents.

Despite the heat and spending in the race, early-voting turnout still had a slow start in this year’s primary, which also includes statewide positions like governor and attorney general. Just over 24,700 — or 3.7 percent of eligible Montgomery County voters — cast a ballot during the eight-day early-voting period that closed Thursday evening.

As of Monday, more than 29,000 county voters had returned mail-in ballots, according to the state board of elections, and more than 115,000 had requested ballots.

Eva Herscowitz and Sammy Sussman contributed to this report.

