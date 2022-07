A man died Saturday weeks after being struck by a car last month in Prince George’s, county police said.

Michael Howard, 59, of District Heights, was struck June 17 while trying to cross Marlboro Pike in District Heights, police said.

He was found about 10 a.m. in the roadway in the 5800 block of Marlboro Pike, according to police, and taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.