Steve Bannon trial live updates Opening statements set to begin

The trial of former Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress got off to a bumpy start Tuesday morning as the judge, defense lawyers and prosecutors seemed to disagree on what evidence a jury could hear related to Bannon’s talks with the Jan. 6 committee.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols denied a request by Bannon’s team to delay the proceedings for a month.

The jury panel had been nearly assembled Tuesday for Bannon’s trial on two counts of contempt of Congress for allegedly refusing to provide testimony or documents to the committee, and opening statements were expected to begin.

But an hour-long discussion outside the presence of jurors revealed a fundamental misunderstanding over how much of the committee’s correspondence with Bannon could be shown to the jury — evidence that related to the ex-presidential adviser’s understanding of the subpoena deadline at issue in the case.

The judge said Tuesday that his previous rulings allowed Bannon to offer a rationale for why he may have thought the committee’s deadlines were not fixed. Lawyers representing Bannon did not think they could enter that territory, according to their understanding of the parameters that Nichols had previously set.

One of Bannon’s lawyers called the judge’s comments Tuesday “a seismic shift” in their understanding of what they could present to the jury. “There are a lot of moving pieces,” said the lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran. “We simply have not done the type of defense preparation we would have.”