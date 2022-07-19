After months of debate, teen arrested in killing of man in wheelchair

Gift Article Share

A 15-year-old from Northeast Washington was arrested and charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a 19-year-old man who was paralyzed and sitting in a wheelchair outside his Northeast Washington home earlier this year, police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The teen’s arrest brings a partial end to months of debate between prosecutors in the D.C. attorney general’s office and police, who wanted to see the teen charged in the slaying far earlier, according to three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

The officials said the teen, who is expected to appear in court Wednesday, is also police’s top suspect in another fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast Washington four days later, although prosecutors have pushed them to find more evidence in that case. Police had feared that if the teen remained on the streets, he might commit more crimes or become a target of someone retaliating, the officials said.

The teen — who is awaiting sentencing later this month in a separate case — is charged with murder in the killing of Devin Brewer. Authorities have said Brewer was sitting in a wheelchair outside his home with friends just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 when a car slowly road past and the driver opened fired. A bullet struck Brewer in the head. Two of his friends were also shot but survived.

The Washington Post generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged in adult court.

Police suspected the teen in Brewer’s killing as far back as late February and petitioned prosecutors in D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s office to sign off on an arrest warrant for the teen on murder charges, according to police documents obtained by The Post and interviews with three law enforcement officials familiar with the case. But at that point, prosecutors declined, telling police they needed more evidence. Two law enforcement officials familiar with the case said investigators recently were able to retrieve new evidence in the youth’s cellphone that links the teen to Brewer’s murder, and prosecutors on Wednesday signed off on the warrant.

Last month, The Washington Post began reporting on the tension between D.C. police and prosecutors in Racine’s office over the strength of the evidence in Brewer’s killing and the slaying four days later of 38-year-old Timothy Stewart. The Post had first tried to contact the attorney general’s office about the case on June 29, and interviewed Racine on July 1.

City officials, including Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), have long criticized Racine as being too lenient on juveniles charged in violent offenses. In the July 1 interview, Racine declined to comment on the particular investigations but said, in general, his prosecutors will charge juveniles in criminal cases as long as the evidence is strong.

“We work closely with MPD to build cases. However, the prosecutor must be satisfied that a preponderance of the evidence exists to charge the case and that to proceed with a prosecution that prosecutors can meet the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard,” Racine said. “We do not move forward on cases where we cannot meet these standards.”

When reached by telephone, the teen’s public defender, Taylor Dodson, refused to comment.

Police believe both Brewer and Stewart were shot because they lived in a Northeast Washington neighborhood where members of a gang had engaged in a spate of gun-fighting and retaliation, according to three law enforcement officials familiar with their cases. Stewart was shot in a drive-by while he was walking to a store in Northeast to play his grandmother’s lottery numbers, as he did every day, according to police documents and a law enforcement official familiar with the case. No one has been charged in that killing.

In both homicides, police conceded that their evidence was largely circumstantial: They lacked any eyewitness accounts or DNA evidence, the law enforcement officials said.

According to two law enforcement officials, the teen boasted about killing Brewer to one of his friends, and police found an Instagram post in which he said that he had “made the news” and referenced a media account about Brewer’s shooting. But the teen’s friend, who cooperated with police, had been charged alongside him in an armed robbery and could face significant questions about his credibility, those law enforcement officials conceded.

Surveillance video captured a burgundy Toyota Highlander used in Brewer’s killing. Police believe that the vehicle was one the teen had previously carjacked and tried to sell on Instagram, before it was set on fire after the homicide, the law enforcement officials said.

In Stewart’s killing, according to one law enforcement official and a police document, a GPS tracker was placed on another of the vehicles police claim the teen was involved in carjacking. It showed the car at a house where the teen was staying, then at the scene of Stewart’s killing around the time it occurred, then back at the house, according to the law enforcement official and document.

When police stopped the car following a separate robbery, though, a different person was driving — perhaps complicating the effort to tie it to the teen, according to the document. That driver told investigators he had gotten the vehicle from the teen, according to a police document and one of the law enforcement officials. That person was charged with robbery.

Two law enforcement officials familiar with the case said officers recovered clothing that the teen is believed to have worn from a home he was using, along with a .45 caliber weapon that police linked to Stewart’s shooting. The teen, the law enforcement officials said, had previously posted pictures of himself on Instagram, holding such a gun and wearing the clothes.

But neither police nor prosecutors have ordered the weapon tested for DNA to compare to the teen’s, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case, who blamed the attorney general’s office for not testing the weapon. The attorney general’s office declined to comment on the assertion but said police can submit guns for DNA testing on their own. A police department spokesperson said that when a suspect is already charged in a separate case, the attorney general’s office must sign off on a comparison using their DNA.

The delay in bringing charges against someone for his son’s killing has left Timothy Wiggins, Stewart’s father, discouraged.

“They know who done it. That’s the whole thing,” Wiggins said. “The prosecution office is giving different accounts and different stories as to why they haven’t processed the warrant.”

It’s not uncommon for authorities to bring charges in one case, while continuing to investigate another.

Prosecutors had relied on information from the teen’s associates and Instagram postings to charge him in June with 14 offenses unconnected to the killings, including armed carjacking, armed robbery and receiving stolen property, officials said. Weeks later, the teen pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license, according to records reviewed by The Washington Post. The teen, who had been released to his mother’s home on electronic monitoring, is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.

But in those cases, prosecutors had security video footage of the teen inside several of the vehicles that were reported carjacked, according to two law enforcement officials and police documents.

In D.C., Racine’s office typically handles cases involving defendants ages 17 and younger, while federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office handle those involving adults or juveniles charged as adults. Generally, if local prosecutors determine that a youth charged in a crime cannot be rehabilitated by the time that person is 21 years old, the office can ask a judge to move the case to the U.S. attorney’s office and adult court. A minor charged as a juvenile can remain in the system only until turning 21. Those charged as juveniles must go to trial in 45 days of arrest, according to D.C. law. That means police and prosecutors must have their strongest evidence ready when they make an arrest.

The law enforcement officials said they believe the teen was motivated in the Brewer case by revenge, though he was indiscriminate in choosing a target.

A friend of the teen told police that the youth was close with 18-year-old D’Maree Miller, who was killed in early January, according to police documents and law enforcement officials. By the friend’s account, two of the law enforcement officials said, the teen believed someone who lived in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood was responsible for Miller’s death, so he took one of the vehicles he and his friends carjacked previously and drove there alone on Jan. 18, looking for someone — anyone — to kill.

Daneen Wright, Brewer’s mother, said at around 7:30 p.m., she heard Brewer’s friends wheel Brewer outside so he could get some air. Within 10 minutes, Wright recalled, she heard gunshots.

Seconds later, Brewer’s friends ran into the house. Wright said she ran out the back and saw her son on the ground “like he tried to jump out of his chair and run, but couldn’t.” Wright picked him up and carried his lifeless body back to the house.

“I had to run out there to get my son and see my son like this,” she said. “My husband cleaned up the blood. This was devastating for my family.”

Neither Brewer, who had been paralyzed from a previous shooting, nor his friends who were injured were connected to Miller’s murder. In March, an 18-year-old from Southeast Washington was charged in Miller’s slaying.

Wright said police told her in February that they believed they had identified her son’s killer but that prosecutors refused to sign an arrest warrant because of lack of evidence. She said she contacted the attorney general’s and requested a meeting — afraid that whoever shot her son could also target other members of her family.

“I feel relieved,” said Wright, the pastor of Saving Souls Deliverance Church, on news of the arrest in her son’s killing. “God answers prayers. I now feel like justice is being served.”

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.

