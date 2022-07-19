Three slain Tuesday afternoon in D.C., police say

Gift Article Share

Three people — a woman and two men — were shot and killed in the District in separate incidents Tuesday afternoon, the police said. No obvious connection among the shootings could be learned immediately. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All occurred in Southeast within three hours, according to police. They brought the number of homicides in the city this year t0 118, about a dozen more than last year at this time.

In the first of the shootings, a woman was fatally wounded inside a home in the 2900 block of Knox Place, police said. The time was given as 1:24 p.m.

The second fatal shooting was reported at 3:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The name of the man slain there was withheld pending notification of relatives, police said.

The last of the killings occurred in the 400 block of Burbank Street SE about 4:20 p.m., Carew said.

As of midnight on Monday, the number of homicides in the city this year was 115, compared with 102 at the same time last year, an increase of 13 percent.

