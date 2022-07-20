Arlington adopts policy limiting cooperation with immigration officials

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arlington County this week adopted a “trust policy” that severely limits the instances in which the county can cooperate with federal immigration agents, a measure meant to encourage undocumented residents in the Northern Virginia suburb to seek help from police and use other government resources. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The policy, passed unanimously Tuesday by the Arlington County Board, affirms that any Arlington residents can access public services, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. It also says county resources can’t be used for immigration enforcement and bars county employees, including police, from asking residents for their immigration status.

“The whole community has been very welcoming for new immigrants, and we took some additional steps to go much further in that direction,” County Board member Matt De Ferranti (D) said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s an ongoing effort to build trust. I don’t claim that this is perfect, but it is significant progress.”

Still, the new policy stops short of meeting every demand from some activist groups, who for over a year had been calling on county lawmakers to accept a wide range of identification documents and bar Arlington police from working at all with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This was the moment to make a decisive break entirely, and they didn’t do that,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, the legal director of the immigrant advocacy program at Legal Aid Justice Center. “Police should be completely out of the business of immigration enforcement.”

The passage of the trust policy follows more than a year of debate in this deep-blue county, where approximately one in four residents are foreign-born and state laws are written by a General Assembly that is usually more moderate in its approach to immigration.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, advocates said that many undocumented residents had hesitated to access county services amid concerns their personal information may not be protected.

They also pointed to events following an August 2019 vehicle crash on Columbia Pike, in which a motorist was deported following an interaction with Arlington police.

The man was not able to offer up a U.S. license and offered other identifying documents instead, which police suspected were fake. Officers conducted a background check that revealed he was a deported felon, prompting them to contact ICE — who then picked him up at the scene.

Under the “trust policy,” Arlington police can now only contact ICE if they have arrested someone for a violent felony or in some limited situations involving community safety threats, terrorism or human trafficking, and street gang offenses. Officers must now also receive permission from a supervisor to contact ICE, and, under a law passed last year, cannot arrest someone for failing to show ID.

Sandoval-Moshenberg, whose organization offers legal representation to low-income residents facing deportation proceedings, said Arlington should have taken a cue from Fairfax, which last year banned police and all county staff from contacting ICE in any situation.

The trust policies in either jurisdiction do not supersede state or federal law, which in some cases do allow or direct local law enforcement to communicate with ICE. For instance, officials are required to submit the fingerprints of anyone booked into jail into a federal database that can be accessed by the agency.

Activists have also called on county lawmakers to push Sheriff Beth Arthur (D), who is elected independently of the County Board, to adopt similar practices cutting communication with ICE.

Arlington does not honor ICE detainers, which are requests from the agency to hold undocumented inmates beyond their length of jail time until federal agents can pick them up.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Tara Johnson said that the county jail can and does let ICE know when it is about to release someone with a detainer who has been arrested for a felony.

The “trust policy” asks the sheriff’s office to provide data on its interactions with ICE. It also directs Arlington’s new police oversight board to investigate any alleged violations of these new rules by police.

