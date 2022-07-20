Elrich, Blair again locked in battle for Montgomery County executive

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a blistering rematch for Montgomery County executive between incumbent Marc Elrich and Potomac businessman David Blair winds down this week, the Democratic primary candidates are again stuck where they were four years ago: watching and waiting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Elrich eked out a 77-vote win in 2018, looking to make his mark as the leader of the deep-blue county, where the primary victor typically prevails in November. This time he had a track record as executive to defend, and repeatedly found himself on the ropes in a contest that became increasingly negative as the July 19 primary election neared.

Blair had a slight edge Wednesday afternoon, but with tens of thousands mail-in ballots left to count, it will likely be days — if not weeks — before a winner is officially named.

“You just wait. Just kinda like last time, a lot of waiting,” Elrich said, “and a lot of small movements.”

Issues of affordable housing, development and land use animated the heavily funded race in Maryland’s most populous county, where residents divided over how growth should unfold faced competing visions of progress. The choice between Elrich, Blair and term-limited County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) — whose policy platforms overlapped on many issues — largely centered on differing blueprints for development.

After early in-person voting and the tabulation of most Election Day ballots, Riemer was trailing his competitors, including robotics company executive Peter James, who’s earned only a small percentage of the vote. The winner of the primary will appear on the November ballot along with Republican primary winner Reardon Sullivan.

In 2018, it took nearly two weeks and a recount to declare Elrich the winner. An extended wait is again likely, thanks to a surge of mail-in votes that under Maryland law elections offices cannot begin counting until Thursday.

“This time around, the big difference is we have literally tens and tens of thousands of mail-in votes to count,” Blair said.

Elections workers at 10 a.m. Thursday will begin counting a volume of mail-in ballots that was nearly three times the roughly 10,000 received in 2018, as of Tuesday, Maryland State Board of Elections data shows.

Maryland accepts mail-in votes for 10 days after Tuesday, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Montgomery County voters requested nearly 115,000 mail-in ballots ahead of the primary.

“It’s almost deja vu,” Elrich said in a news conference Wednesday. “Except it’s not one night of counting. This is going to be, probably, 10 days or more before we actually know results.”

Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya said thousands of additional ballots were collected Tuesday from the 55 ballot boxes around the county. He expected results would not be clear until next week — at the earliest.

“You know you don’t rush a heart surgeon while they’re operating. So we would do our due diligence to count our ballots,” Zelaya said. “The buzzword for the next two to three weeks is patience.”

Elrich won the county’s top elected position in 2018 in part because of the popularity of his wariness to rapid, widespread development, instead supporting slow growth to offset school overcrowding and traffic congestion. He emerged as the winner in the race between six Democrats, including Blair, and received just under 30 percent of the vote.

A former elementary school teacher, Elrich made his political debut on the Takoma Park City Council in 1987 before serving on the County Council for 12 years. He drove the county’s adoption of the $15 minimum wage — gaining him support from dozens of labor unions and organizations — and he’s been lauded by supporters for his leadership and response during the coronavirus pandemic, when Montgomery County became a leader in the country for its vaccination rates.

But Elrich has also been a divisive figure — drawing critics who say he’s stunting the county’s growth, especially with his positions on affordable housing and development. And many of his opponents turned to Blair’s private-sector experience for a fresh perspective. Blair said he learned from the 2018 race, started campaigning earlier this cycle and feels confident about the remaining results.

“We announced nine months before the election. This time, we were out significantly more,” Blair said. “We’ve had hundreds of meet-and-greets, and dozens and dozens of walking tours and coffees and conversations and your 40 different forms. And so we’ve been able to get out in front of the voters in a much bigger way than we did last time.”

Blair, who made millions by founding and running a prescription-benefits company, cast himself in the race as the pro-development candidate who “gets things done.” He’s pointed to his credentials as a former business executive and head of a nonprofit, which he founded in 2019 after his narrow loss to Elrich.

Blair also drew critics in both cycles for reaching into his own, deep pockets to fund his campaign. According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Blair has loaned his campaign a total of $4.8 million. He poured $5.4 million into his 2018 campaign.

Elrich raised over $1 million through the county’s public financing program, which allows candidates to receive matching funds for donations of $250 or less from county residents.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the competition in the county executive and council races grew increasingly heated. At least two super PACs popped up to influence the race — one focused on affordable housing and aimed at driving votes away from Elrich, and another financially backed by real estate and development groups, which endorsed Blair along with a slate of council candidates.

The attacks in the race drew criticism from leaders and voters who said the influence of money added unnecessary confusion and intensity to the local races.

“Not much you can do when they’ve got that much money. That is a fundamental problem with politics when money becomes speech,” Elrich said in the conference, where he defended his record and said he felt confident about additional support coming from mail-in votes.

“I’m proud of the way I campaigned. I stayed out of the mud. It is what it is.”

