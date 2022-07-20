Former Commanders player admits to reckless driving in fatal crash

Gift Article Share

Deshazor Everett, a former safety for the Washington Commanders, pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless driving in connection with a car crash that killed Oliva S. Peters, his longtime girlfriend. Everett, 30, who was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 23 crash, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving in a deal with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in Loudoun County, Va., according to his lawyer, Kaveh Noorishad. Reckless driving, a misdemeanor, is punishable by up to a year in jail in Virginia.

Kendra Glover, a spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney, did not return messages seeking comment on the plea bargain.

Everett, who was cut by the Commanders in March, was the driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R that was traveling north on Gum Spring Road in Loudoun about 9:15 p.m. when the car veered off the road, according to the county sheriff’s office. Everett was seriously when the vehicle struck several trees and rolled over, authorities said.

His passenger, Peters, 29, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., suffered fatal injuries. An investigation found that the Nissan was traveling more than twice the 45 mph speed limit when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Everett signed with Washington in 2015 and soon became a key reserve at safety. He had one year remaining on his contract when the team cut him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8 in Loudoun General District Court.

Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.

