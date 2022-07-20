Fairfax school employees accused of stealing as many as 35,000 laptops

Gift Article Share

An investigation began in March when Fairfax County police were notified that several thousand county school laptops were believed to have been illegally moved, police said. The laptops were stored at a warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Road in Springfield and set to be auctioned.

Detectives discovered that a box truck had arrived at the warehouse on multiple occasions and that laptops were loaded into the truck without the necessary paperwork to remove them, police said. The truck was registered to Attyah Computer Recycling in Ashburn.

On July 14, police were conducting surveillance on the warehouse when the box truck arrived, police said. After the truck left the location, detectives stopped it and discovered stolen laptops inside, police said.

The driver, Fadi Atiyeh, 36, of Centreville, was charged with receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute. Atiyeh was employed by Attyah Computer Recycling, so detectives executed a search warrant at the business, where additional evidence was found, police said.

Detectives later arrested Franque Minor II, 35, of Maryland and Mario Jones Jr., 21, of Woodbridge, who were employees at the Fairfax County schools’ warehouse. The men were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute.

Detectives are still attempting to determine the full scope of the embezzlement, but they think it began as early as November 2020, police said.

An attorney for Atiyeh did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Atiyeh could not be reached for comment. No attorneys were listed for Minor or Jones in court records, and no phone numbers could be located for them. Attyah Computer Recycling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

