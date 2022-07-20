Man charged with murder in 2021 Pr. George’s triple shooting

Gift Article Share

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in a triple shooting from July 2021 in the Lewisdale area, Prince George’s County police said. Reginald Howell Jr., of Silver Spring, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Angel Olivares, 44, of Capitol Heights, police said. He is also charged with two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder in the shooting, according to online court records.

Howell is being held without bond at the county Department of Corrections, police said.

Police said that on July 31, 2021, officers found a crashed van about 3:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of 22nd Place. Olivares was in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women also were found shot in the van and survived their injuries, police said.

Howell and the victims did not know each other and the motive is under investigation, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Howell has an attorney.

