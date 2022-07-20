The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Officer fatally shoots person in Gaithersburg area, officials say

The shooting happened Wednesday, authorities said

July 20, 2022 at 11:54 a.m. EDT

At least one law enforcement officer fatally shot a person during an encounter in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County on Wednesday, officials said.

Thomas Lester, a spokesman with the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division, described the incident as “a fatal officer-involved shooting.”

No further details, including how many officers fired their weapons, were immediately released.

This story is developing and will be updated.

