Silver Spring man charged with murder in 2021 shooting

A 37-year-old Silver Spring man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a man in Prince George’s County last summer.
Howell is accused of killing 44-year-old Angel Olivares of Capitol Heights on July 31, 2021.
Olivares died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a crashed van in the 6700 block of 22nd Place in Lewisdale, police said. Two other people in the van had also been shot but survived their injuries.
Detectives do not think Howell knew Olivares or the other two people who were shot, police said.