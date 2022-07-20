The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Silver Spring man charged with murder in 2021 shooting

July 20, 2022 at 6:06 p.m. EDT

A 37-year-old Silver Spring man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a man in Prince George’s County last summer.

County police announced Wednesday that they had arrested Reginald Howell Jr. and charged him with first- and second-degree murder and other charges. Howell is being held without bond at the county jail, police said.

Howell is accused of killing 44-year-old Angel Olivares of Capitol Heights on July 31, 2021.

Olivares died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a crashed van in the 6700 block of 22nd Place in Lewisdale, police said. Two other people in the van had also been shot but survived their injuries.

Detectives do not think Howell knew Olivares or the other two people who were shot, police said.

