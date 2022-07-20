Silver Spring man charged with murder in 2021 shooting

County police announced Wednesday that they had arrested Reginald Howell Jr. and charged him with first- and second-degree murder and other charges. Howell is being held without bond at the county jail, police said.

A 37-year-old Silver Spring man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a man in Prince George’s County last summer.

Olivares died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a crashed van in the 6700 block of 22nd Place in Lewisdale, police said. Two other people in the van had also been shot but survived their injuries.