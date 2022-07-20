Steve Bannon trial live updates Testimony set to resume Wednesday

U.S. prosecutors will resume Stephen K. Bannon’s trial Wednesday with ongoing testimony from witness Kristin Amerling, deputy staff director and general counsel of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Amerling spent about an hour and 20 minutes on the stand Tuesday, where she testified about the committee’s investigation and issuance of a Sept. 23, 2021, subpoena to Bannon. She is expected next to outline to jurors Bannon’s alleged failure to cooperate or comply with lawmaker’s demand for his testimony and records.

Prosecutors have said they also expect to call FBI Special Agent Stephen Hart or lead case Special Agent Frank D’Amico about statements allegedly made by Bannon and his attorney, Robert Costello, regarding the committee demand and the defendant’s response, as well as potentially other records gathered by the House probe.

A third potential witness listed by the government is Sean Tonolli, another attorney for the committee, who could testify about his communications with Costello about Bannon’s requested deposition or interview under oath before the panel.

When Bannon’s defense gets its turn, it has said it intends to call Costello as a defense witness. Bannon trial attorneys David I. Schoen and M. Evan Corcoran also said they would resume arguments to call the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), to court, although U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols has poured cold water on the idea, saying court precedents establish that high-ranking U.S. government officials typically can send lower level substitutes such as the committee’s lawyers to testify in their stead.