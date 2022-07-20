Steve Bannon trial live updates Testimony set to resume Wednesday

Stephen K. Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial is set to resume on Wednesday with continued testimony from general counsel to the Jan. 6 committee, who told jurors there was “an urgency to the select committee’s work” that requires timely responses to subpoenas.
Bannon was indicted on two misdemeanor contempt charges and accused of refusing to comply with an order from the House select committee to turn over records and testify about his actions ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors argued that the case was as simple as “a guy who just refused to show up,” while Bannon’s lawyers argued the former political strategist for Donald Trump didn’t “ignore” the committee’s formal request but was in negotiations with the panel.
Bannon’s trial is underway as the Jan. 6 committee continues to hold high-stakes televised hearings that are examining the events that led to the insurrection.