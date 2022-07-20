Child, adult rescued from near drowning in Md. stream

Gift Article Share

The incident began when a child with a hiking group slipped into the Northwest Branch Stream in the area of Burnt Mills Dam shortly before noon Tuesday and became pinned between flowing water and underwater rocks and logs, according to the fire department.

A counselor with the group jumped into the stream to try to save the child and became pinned as well, according to the fire department. Another child also fell into the stream but managed to make an escape, according to the fire department.

ICYMI - 7/19 just before noon, A group of young hikers called for help when several of them found themselves in the swift water & pinned against underwater rocks and debris - Northwest Branch Stream Trail @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/pLjQNKpghc pic.twitter.com/2kKQ8sftA4 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 19, 2022

Emergency responders sent to the scene were able to use a line to rescue the child and adult from the stream, according to the fire department. Video posted by Montgomery firefighters showed one of the injured being removed from the scene on a stretcher.

The two children and the adult were taken to the hospital for treatment, the fire department said.

