Female cyclist fatally struck in Northwest Washington, police say

When two uniformed police officers arrived at Mary O’Donnell’s door in Danville, Calif., on Wednesday, she said she knew what news they would bring, having served for 31 years in the military. She had seen a video of her daughter’s crushed bicycle stuck underneath a truck in Northwest Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Her bicycle looked like someone took tin foil and just crumbled it,” Mary O’Donnell said. “That is in my mind now, forever wondering — did my daughter know she was dying?”

Police said a truck driver struck and killed Shawn O’Donnell, 40, early Wednesday in Northwest Washington.

Mary O’Donnell said her daughter was on her routine bike ride to work at the U.S. State Department when she was killed.

The incident was reported about 8:09 a.m. at the intersection of 21st and I streets NW, in the area of George Washington University, police said. The driver of a Mack truck was traveling southbound in the 900 block of 21st Street NW, a one-way travel lane, and Shawn O’Donnell also was traveling southbound on the right side of the truck, according to police.

Police said when the driver of the Mack truck began to turn right onto I Street NW, Shawn O’Donnell “attempted to ride ahead” and was struck by the front passenger side of the truck. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman. It was not immediately clear whether the driver would face charges.

Shawn O’Donnell grew up in Danville, a small town in Northern California, and attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she was an avid rower, her mother said.

She worked at Google before leaving to “make a difference” in the world through service, dedicating her time to working with refugees seeking asylum as a refugee officer with the Department of Homeland Security, Mary O’Donnell said.

She currently worked at the U.S. State Department as a Foreign Service officer, befitting of her passion for foreign languages, service and travel. She spoke Spanish, Arabic and Turkish.

Shawn O’Donnell had recently celebrated her 40th birthday on July 7, summitting Mount Kilimanjaro as part of her bucket list, her mother said. Mary O’Donnell said the two of them, alongside sister Shannon O’Donnell, were the “Three Musketeers” and loved to travel the world together.

Her death brings the total to at least three bicyclists killed in the District this year, according to city data. Last week, a bicyclist, 65-year-old Michael Gordon, was killed in a crash in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest.

Mary O’Donnell said she will miss her daughter’s handmade Mother’s Day cards. She was her dancing partner and “selfless girl,” she said.

“The world lost out on Shawn because she was a bright light who had so much more to give and so much more to live,” she said.

