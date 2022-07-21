Man shot, woman arrested, in domestic dispute at D.C. hotel

A man was shot and a woman was arrested Thursday night in a domestic dispute that led to a brief barricade situation at a luxury hotel near the Tidal Basin, D.C. police said.
He said the standoff lasted less than an hour before the woman surrendered and was taken into custody. The man, whom Hickman said was “conscious and breathing,” was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Hickman said police found two handguns in the room.
The names of the two people and the charges against the woman were not immediately available.