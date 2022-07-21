Man shot, woman arrested, in domestic dispute at D.C. hotel

The incident, at the Mandarin Oriental in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue SW, began about 7:40 p.m. when at least one shot was fired in a room at the hotel, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. When officers arrived, a woman was barricaded in the room with a wounded man, Hickman said.

A man was shot and a woman was arrested Thursday night in a domestic dispute that led to a brief barricade situation at a luxury hotel near the Tidal Basin, D.C. police said.

He said the standoff lasted less than an hour before the woman surrendered and was taken into custody. The man, whom Hickman said was “conscious and breathing,” was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Hickman said police found two handguns in the room.