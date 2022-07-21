D.C. region readies pools, cooling centers as blistering heat descends

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District, snared in the heat wave that began this week for more than 100 million people nationwide, is bracing for temperatures that could hit triple digits for the first time since 2016. Heat advisories were posted across the region Thursday afternoon as temperatures and humidity spiked the heat index — a measure of how hot it feels — to around 100.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Thursday activated the District’s “Heat Emergency Plan,” which extends the operating hours at 11 public pools and opens cooling centers across the city for residents to seek relief. Prince William County opened up its libraries and a Manassas recreation center as cooling resources also.

“For those who don’t have working air conditioning or access to air conditioning, they need to get someplace cold and someplace that does have air conditioning, [because] once it gets this warm, it’s no longer an inconvenience. It’s a danger,” said Matthew Levy, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “We worry a lot about sustained and prolonged exposure to heat, particularly in our part of the country, where people are not accustomed to this type of heat.”

Heat is the top weather-related killer in the United States, weather experts say. If you have to be outside, Levy advised hydrating well and limiting time in direct heat. He also suggests wearing sunglasses and a hat to protect your eyes, and sunscreen to protect your skin.

Levy said to look out for the very old, the very young, those with diabetes and other chronic medical conditions, those with a previous history of heat-related illness and those with limited access to spaces where they can cool off. Pets can also be at risk in the heat, he said.

“We want to make sure, as we do throughout our weather-related emergencies, it’s about neighbors looking out for neighbors,” said Christopher Rodriguez, the director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

D.C. Department of Human Services officials said the city will expand the number of beds in homeless shelters to accommodate anyone seeking a cool place to sleep.

“We maximize every available bed within our shelters and work to obtain extra beds as we do in all heat emergencies,” spokesman Kevin Valentine Jr. said in an emailed statement Thursday. Outreach workers will be doing wellness checks and providing water to residents experiencing homelessness on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

D.C. residents should call the shelter hotline if they or anyone they know needs emergency shelter, Valentine said. The number is 202-399-7093.

The city’s 34 spray parks will also be available as cooling stations, city officials said. And though there have been lifeguard shortages across the country, D.C.’s outdoor pools have all opened with normal staffing levels, said Delano Hunter, the director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The city will offer overtime, he said, to persuade lifeguards typically assigned to work indoor pools — which are closed on Sundays — to help out their sweltering outdoor colleagues.

Normally, lifeguards are responsible for dealing with any medical emergencies, including heat illness.

“That does happen quite frequently, to be honest with you,” Hunter said of temperature-related health scares at pools. “Sometimes we get pushback on the 15-minute breaks, but that’s to promote hydration.”

Metro’s rules against drinking onboard were still in place, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Thursday, because rail temperatures had not reached the 135-degree threshold for heat-related policy changes. Arlington Transit and the Fairfax Connector both announced Thursday that they would allow drinking water on their buses during the heat wave.

Fairfax County Public Schools, citing the National Weather Service’s heat advisory, prohibited “all FCPS school-based outdoor activities on school grounds,” including physical education classes, recess and middle school after-school programs, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

In Maryland, Montgomery County issued a hyperthermia alert for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Hyperthermia is the medical term for heat-related illness.

MARC commuter trains on the Camden and Brunswick lines ran at slower speeds Thursday afternoon under heat-related restrictions from CSX Transportation, which owns the tracks for those lines. MARC trains on the Penn Line, whose tracks are owned by Amtrak, were not affected. Delays were expected to be 10 to 15 minutes, with express trains that run at higher speeds the most affected, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The rising temperatures in the region — coinciding with some of what historically are the hottest days of the summer — will probably fall short of most records, but are still as much as 10 degrees above normal. On average, Washington hits the 100-degree mark a little less than once per year. It has posted 121 days at or above 100 since 1872.

Rodriguez, the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency director, said he and other officials are looking at the extreme heat this week as a sign of things to come.

“With climate change, this is the new normal, and more extreme and prolonged weather is going to impact us here in the District,” he said. “So we have been looking at this for the last couple years now … how we can build more resilient communities and make sure we can bounce back from extreme weather when it does happen?”

Katherine Shaver and Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

