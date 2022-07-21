Md. man sentenced for viewing child porn on Library of Congress WiFi

Gift Article Share

A 56-year-old former federal employee was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for repeatedly connecting his cellphone to the Library of Congress’s wireless network to view and download child porn, authorities said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Between October 2018 and July 2019, Gary Lee Peksa, a sheet metal mechanic working for the Architect of the Capitol at the Library of Congress, used his cellphone and the public wireless network at the library to access websites that contained images and videos of child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. said in a news release.

He did this from a bathroom, his office and a break room, authorities said in the release, and used his personal laptop, cellphone and wireless service to access similar materials at home.

His conduct came to light after the Library of Congress network security operations center notified investigators of web traffic on the library’s public wireless network of browsing associated with child pornography, they said.

In July 2019, Capitol Police seized Peksa’s laptop and cellphone, authorities said. His laptop had 215 files depicting young girls being sexually abused and assaulted, while his cellphone had 199 images showing minor boys and girls exposing their genitals or engaging in sexual activity.

Peksa, of Mechanicsville, Md., was arrested Oct. 21, 2019, and pleaded guilty in December in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of receipt of child pornography, authorities said.

After his prison term, Peksa will be placed on 20 years of supervised release, they said. He will also be required to pay $47,000 in restitution to victims depicted in the child pornography he possessed and must register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

