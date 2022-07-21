Immerse yourself in Shakespeare with tours, poetry and on-stage games

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The play’s the thing,” to quote a different work by Shakespeare, but there’s more to the Folger’s pop-up residency at the National Building Museum than actual performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Much like the museum’s previous Summer Block Party installations, there’s a wide-ranging web of programming with “The Playhouse” at its center, including daily family activities, free outdoor concerts, and even a chance to step into Puck’s shoes and speak a few lines from the stage.

Cathy Frankel, the Building Museum’s vice president for exhibitions and collections, describes the schedule as “very interactive.”

“That was always the plan: How can we keep people engaged?” she said.

Start with the twice-daily “Insider’s Tour.” While the Playhouse itself is billed as the star, participants are put front and center right from the start. Groups are led into “A Midsummer Forest,” an installation filled with oversize illustrations from “A Knavish Lad,” a pop-up book based on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” There, surrounded by imagery from the play, with colorful translucent leaves overhead, docents ask volunteers to read and discuss lines from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” (You might have forgotten that, in the play’s first scene, Hermia is told that if she doesn’t marry her father’s preferred suitor, she faces a stark choice between a nunnery and death.)

After wandering through a tunnel, visitors enter the Playhouse. There are interesting facts to be learned about its construction — the set covers the museum’s central fountain, for instance, and after the final performances here, it is heading to the University of South Carolina, where it will go on tour — but let’s be honest: Everyone wants to get onstage and see what it feels like in front of all those (admittedly empty) seats. Guides encourage those on the tour to pair up and play “Shakespeare in a Can,” a game that involves drawing random lines from Shakespeare plays and performing them together, or improvising a short scene.

The 45-minute tour winds up “Backstage.” Visitors can dive into racks of costumes, including brocade jackets and floppy hats to try on, or just marvel at costumes worn in previous Folger productions; a ruffled, pearl-covered dress worn in “Elizabeth the Queen” is captivating, until you read that it weighs 20 pounds.

Some aspects of the tour might go over the littlest visitors’ heads, but there’s still plenty for them to do. Right next to the Playhouse’s entrance is a crafting area where children can create lion masks and fairy wands. There’s also a daily story time and face painting on Saturdays and Sundays. A scavenger hunt seeks out “Midsummer” characters placed in exhibits throughout the building. The museum’s hands-on “City by Design” exhibit, which introduces the idea of urban planning to grade-school visitors, has been adapted with an Elizabethan theme: Kids build model castles, churches and pubs out of cardboard boxes and construction paper and place them on a floor-sized map of Shakespeare’s London, or color and tape together a version of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Throughout the run, the calendar is full of special events: Lunchtime poetry readings (July 21 and 28), four Thursday evening concerts on the museum’s west lawn (July 28-Aug. 18), a weekend of “Hip-Hop Shakespeare” workshops (Aug. 5-7), and a “Brews and Banter” pre-show happy hour with members of the “Midsummer” cast (Aug. 12).

The hope, says the Building Museum’s Frankel, is that no matter their age, people will make a day out of “The Playhouse”: Come in at lunch for a poetry reading or to take a tour. Make crafts with the kids, then get a bite to eat in the neighborhood. After dinner, come back for live music or a workshop, then see “Midsummer.” It’s a day that sounds rather like a dream.

If you go

“The Playhouse”

National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. A full schedule of events is available at nbm.org.

Dates: Through Aug. 28.

Tickets: Most events and activities are free with admission to the museum, which is $10 for adults and $7 for youths, students and seniors.

