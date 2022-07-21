Steve Bannon trial live updates Day 4 continues with eyes on defense

As he stands trial this week on charges of contempt of Congress, former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon has held out the possibility that he might take the witness stand. While defendants rarely testify in their own defense, the trial could mark the only time Bannon testifies under oath, because charging him with contempt makes it less, not more, likely that he will ever speak to lawmakers.

Bannon is charged with flouting subpoena demands from the House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee sought testimony and documents from him, particularly about his conversations with President Donald Trump on Jan. 5 and 6 of 2021. Bannon refused, claiming executive privilege.

In a pretrial hearing, the judge in Bannon’s case said it is not clear whether Trump did invoke executive privilege over Bannon’s testimony and documents. Even if he had, it is unclear what legal weight such an invocation would carry, coming from an ex-president, rather than a current one. Also unclear is how such a privilege might cover Bannon, who hasn’t worked in the White House since 2017 and is now a podcaster.

But charging Bannon makes it harder, not easier, to get his testimony. As a criminal defendant, he has rights to refuse to answer questions, and he has a legal strategy for trial and possible appeals that may argue against congressional testimony. When Bannon offered earlier this month to speak to the committee, prosecutors said it was irrelevant what Bannon claims he might do now; what mattered is that when faced with a congressional subpoena and a deadline, he gave them nothing.