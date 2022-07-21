The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Steve Bannon trial live updates Day 4 continues with eyes on defense

Stephen K. Bannon, alongside his lawyer M. Evan Corcoran, speaks to crowds outside of the courthouse in Washington. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
July 21, 2022 at 10:52 a.m. EDT

All eyes will now turn to what defense Stephen K. Bannon’s team will put up after the government rested its contempt of Congress case following the testimony of two witnesses — a congressional staffer and an FBI agent.

Bannon is accused of refusing to provide documents or testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. Trial proceedings for the former Trump adviser Thursday will fall on the same day that the very panel the government says Bannon rebuffed is set to meet for a prime-time hearing.

Though Bannon had initially suggested that former president Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege that could shield some of the president’s conversations from congressional inquiries, the judge overseeing the case ruled that the privilege is not a valid defense unless Bannon can show it caused him to misunderstand the subpoena’s compliance deadlines.

Prosecutors have asserted that Bannon “chose to show contempt” and “decided he was above the law,” while Bannon’s attorneys have argued that their client did not “ignore” the committee’s formal request but was in negotiations with the panel.

