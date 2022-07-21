Man killed, another wounded in shooting in Woodbridge, police say

Gift Article Share

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Woodbridge, Va., and another was wounded, police said. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers sent to the 16600 block of Georgetown Rd. in Woodbridge found 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II, of Woodbridge, on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, and a 26-year-old man who was shot in one hand.

Police said they provided first aid to Marshall until rescue personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died. The other man also was taken to a hospital, where his injury was treated.

Police said an early investigation revealed that the two men and a third man were standing on the sidewalk when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley, fired on them and ran away.

Police described the suspects as Black males wearing dark-colored clothing and said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

