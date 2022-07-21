Man killed, another wounded in shooting in Woodbridge, police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Woodbridge, Va., and another was wounded, police said.
Police said they provided first aid to Marshall until rescue personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died. The other man also was taken to a hospital, where his injury was treated.
Police said an early investigation revealed that the two men and a third man were standing on the sidewalk when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley, fired on them and ran away.
Police described the suspects as Black males wearing dark-colored clothing and said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.