Footage released of police fatally shooting man at Va. shopping center

Fairfax County police on Friday released body-camera footage that appears to show a man raising his hand, holding a gun, soon before officers shot and killed him last month in the parking lot of the Springfield Town Center. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials played the footage at a news conference, as they revealed more details of the encounter that ended when officers fatally shot 37-year-old Christian Parker.

Efforts to reach relatives of Parker on Friday were not successful.

Police have said previously the incident began when police tracked Parker, who was wanted for an earlier incident involving a gun, to the shopping center parking lot.

In the footage, Parker approaches his vehicle and appears to bend over to search the left rear tire. One police cruiser drives up to Parker’s vehicle from behind, while a second pulls in front. Parker then retreats into his vehicle, and the footage shows Parker raising his right hand, holding what appears to be a gun, though not seeming to point at anyone in particular.

Officers tell him at least 20 times to show his hands and drop his gun, according to the footage.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis defended his officers, saying that they made the right decisions under the circumstances. He noted that the incident took place in a crowded shopping center parking lot with many civilians nearby.

“Thankfully no civilians were hurt, but if we would have tactically repositioned ourselves, it would’ve afforded him an opportunity to do a number of things that would’ve been very dangerous to the community at large,” Davis said, noting that officers did not want Parker to flee.

“We don’t want to get in a situation where we’re chasing someone in a car because exponentially, more people are in danger,” he said.

According to police, Fairfax County officers had responded days earlier to a home in Reston, where Parker stole his brother’s firearm and pointed the weapon at a relative. Police said Parker then fired the gun, a Glock 30, inside the home.

Officials said that police obtained an arrest warrant for Parker.

On June 30, police said, detectives learned that Parker was in the area of the Springfield Town Center and notified officers from the Summer Crime Initiative Team. Police said those officers found Parker’s car and waited until Parker returned to his vehicle.

According to police, an officer observed Parker swing the gun from side to side, with the barrel pointing in the direction of the officers. Two of the three officers fired eight shots, and Parker was hit six times, police said. After firing, officers continued to demand that Parker show his hands, the video shows.

According to police, officers requested a rescue squad within 12 seconds of shots being fired. More officers arrived later. One approached from the passenger side and said that Parker was down, but they could not see a gun, the video shows.

Officials said that police, unable to determine if Parker still had the firearm in his hand, broke the driver’s side front window, and removed Parker and provided medical aid. In the video, officers can be heard saying they cannot see Parker’s hands, but that he is slumped over in his seat.

Police recovered a gun from inside his silver Volvo. Davis said that the firearm was the one that Parker had stolen days earlier.

Davis said that this is the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2022 with Fairfax Police. The department had only one in 2021.

“We were interacting with a man who was armed with a gun, and in spite of at least 30 demands to drop the gun, he never did and we’re never going to know why,” Davis said. “The officers were faced with a very dangerous situation — one that they couldn’t turn and run from.”

He added: “The fact that his life is lost as a result of it is profoundly sad.”

Davis said that Parker’s family viewed the body-camera footage on Thursday. He said the two officers who fired their weapons are on an amended duty status while the investigation is ongoing.

