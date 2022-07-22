Records in Fairfax double homicide must be released, judge orders

Gift Article Share

A Fairfax County judge ruled Friday that court filings and evidence introduced in a sprawling double-slaying case must be open to the public, denying requests from prosecutors and the defendant’s attorney to keep them secret. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fairfax Circuit Judge Brett A. Kassabian ruled in favor of The Washington Post and the Associated Press, which requested the release of the material, arguing that court records are presumed to be public under the First Amendment and Virginia law and that secrecy was not justified. Prosecutors and the public defender’s office had argued that the release of the records could jeopardize the integrity of the proceedings.

The records involve the case of Nicholas Giampa, who was indicted on murder charges in the shooting and killing of his girlfriend’s mother, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and stepfather, Scott Fricker, 48, inside their Reston home shortly before Christmas in 2017.

Police say Giampa, who was 17 years old at the time, then shot himself in the head. He survived and is being tried as an adult. His public defender, Dawn Butorac, said in court Friday that the trial may not begin until mid-2023.

Giampa had dated Kuhn-Fricker’s then-16-year-old daughter and attended class with her at a school for teens with emotional and learning issues. He has been diagnosed with autism, Butorac said.

Before the shooting, Kuhn-Fricker had emailed the principal of the Fairfax County private school that her daughter and Giampa attended. The email included numerous images from a social media account linked to Giampa that had retweeted messages praising Hitler, supporting Nazi book burnings, calling for a “white revolution” and making derogatory comments about Jews and gay people.

Other tweets embraced the Atomwaffen Division, a paramilitary neo-Nazi group whose members have been linked to a handful of killings and consider Charles Manson a hero.

Janet Kuhn, Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, previously told The Post that her daughter told her she believed the boyfriend was trying to indoctrinate the girl with white-supremacist ideas. Before the shooting, the girl’s family staged an intervention and prevailed on her to break up with Giampa.

Members of Giampa’s family previously told The Post that they did not believe he was a racist and instead posted the tweets to provoke people online. They said he struggled with isolation and depression.

Butorac argued Friday that allowing members of the press and public to review the arguments submitted in writing and the evidence introduced so far in the case would “impact” Giampa’s chances of receiving a fair trial. She criticized all the news articles published about her client over the last four years and said it was false to describe Giampa as a “neo-Nazi,” arguing that news organizations were using the term for online clicks.

The fatal double-shooting received national attention in 2017, coming around the time of the deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Lyle Burnham II also argued to keep the court records secret.

“This case involves a lot of records,” the prosecutor said, adding that it was “not appropriate to have that be spread everywhere.”

The Post and the AP were represented by Robert G. Scott Jr. of the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, who argued that the “breathtaking” secrecy being requested was not warranted under state and federal law.

Kassabian initially blocked access to almost all the records without having issued an order to seal. The Post requested to review the documents this month. The judge at first decided to release only the indictment and signed court orders, barring all the evidence that had been introduced and all filings from the prosecution and defense.

After The Post made repeated inquiries, the judge invited the prosecutors and defense to file a motion to seal. They did, and he denied their request Friday, ruling that the press and the public had a right to inspect the documents and evidence introduced. The attorneys in the case may appeal the ruling.

“We are pleased the court has upheld the public’s right of access to court records,” a spokeswoman for The Post said in a statement Friday.

One appeal already is underway and delaying Giampa’s trial start date. Kassabian this month ruled to suppress a statement Giampa made, and prosecutors are appealing that ruling. Butorac argued Friday that police had “violated his constitutional rights.” The content of Giampa’s statement is not public.

Separately, the judge denied a request from Butorac on Friday to release Giampa to the custody of his mother while he awaits his trial.

Kassabian said Giampa would pose a danger to the community if released and noted that the attack he is accused of carrying out included an “execution-type kill shot to the back of the head.”

