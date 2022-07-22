Police: Woman accused in hotel shooting claimed victim was child molester

Gift Article Share

A woman told police she shot her husband in a room at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Thursday in the District because she heard allegations he had molested children at a day-care center she runs outside Baltimore, according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police in Baltimore County said they are aware of the allegations and are investigating. The shooting victim, who D.C. police said suffered wounds that did not appear to be life threatening, has not been charged in a crime. Authorities did not say if any of the claims regarding the day-care center have been substantiated or have merit.

The shooting in an 8th floor room at the luxury hotel in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue SW, near the Tidal Basin, occurred about 7:40 p.m. and forced the evacuation of guests and staff when police said the victim’s wife refused to exit the room.

A standoff with heavily-armed tactical officers lasted about an hour before police said officers forced their way into the room and found the wounded man. Police said they arrested the victim’s wife and found a gun in her purse and another firearm in an unlocked safe.

Police charged Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Md., with assault with intent to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of unregistered firearm.

Police said the victim was recovering on Friday from bullet wounds to his head and leg.

Efforts to reach the shooting victim or a relative were not successful. A spokeswoman for the police department in Baltimore City confirmed the man had been a member of the police force who retired in 2005.

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday ordered Weems detained and set a hearing for Monday. An attorney listed for Weems in electronic court records did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The arrest affidavit says authorities were first alerted to the shooting when a smoke detector sounded in the room. A hotel staff member opened the door “and observed blood on the wall,” according to the affidavit.

Police were called but said when they got to the door the woman inside threatened to shoot herself if they entered. Police said they heard a male voice shout he had been shot.

A short time later, police said they forced their way into the room and took Weems into custody. Police said Weems told them she had been married to the shooting victim for five years. Police said she told them that children at the day care had recently told her they had been molested by him.

Weems told police, according to the affidavit, that she had reported the allegations to authorities. Police said they found a notebook with comments they said appeared to be about the shooting. One, according to the affidavit, read: “I’m going to shoot [victim], but not kill him.”

Weems also told police the shooting occurred during an argument over the allegations, according to the affidavit, and that she shot her husband after he stood up and started to move toward her.

